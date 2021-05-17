There was much rejoicing at the state’s announcement last week that residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine could stop wearing masks — except in prep sports circles.
Yes, the consternation many people expressed on social media about the New Mexico Activities Association continuing to mandate masks for all athletes and fans was palpable.
That attitude, however, fails to take into account the logistical hoops the NMAA — not to mention organizations, schools, businesses, cities and counties — must navigate just to satiate the public’s desire to breathe freely again. Still, have faith that the NMAA will figure out something, and hopefully soon, that will make sense.
Springs sports are all outside, so it makes the most sense that mask mandates should be lessened for those athletes. Plenty of studies have shown that the risk of transmission of the coronavirus while outdoors is small, so masks seem like an overly protective measure at this point. Given that the NMAA will still maintain social-distancing protocols (which is smart), it makes sense that it’s unnecessary for them.
If the NMAA wants to take a different approach, it could allow vaccinated athletes to stop wearing masks. Of course, the cries of unfairness from those who choose not to be vaccinated would be loud and clear, but ... so what?
It’s not like the world wanted this virus. These are rules we have to play by if we want to stamp out COVID-19. This isn’t to say athletes need to get vaccinated in order to compete, just if they want to do it maskless.
Besides, it would make good use of those vaccination cards, aside from taking up space in our wallets, filing cabinets or vehicles (you never know when it’ll come in handy).
Plus, the NMAA could give the state a hand in its drive to vaccinate more people by using those athletes to provide public service announcements about the value of vaccinations overall, because Lord knows you can never have enough of those. The state has a goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the population by June, and given that it gets just a tad harder when most of the people who want the vaccine already received it, this might be a way of getting that last little push to the finish line.
Regardless, eliminating the mask mandate just makes sense. It would be great to see kids on the baseball or softball field, lining up at the starting line or even serving a tennis ball without those confining pieces of cloth hiding most of their faces. The eyes can say a lot, but a smile or frown just adds to it.
As for the rest of us? Yeah, we should suffer in silence and be left to express our disdain on Twitter and Facebook. Just mask it up for the summer, and all of this will be over by the fall. We’ve all waited so long to get this close to normal living, we can sacrifice for a little while longer to get what we want.
Besides, we spent this whole pandemic saying it’s all about the kids. Let’s just keep putting our masks where our mouths are and support them.
Their smiles are the only ones that matter anyway, right?
