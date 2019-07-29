A lot can go through a person’s mind during a two-and-a-half week staycation.
Turns out, staring out the window as a means to push the reset button is only good for the first day or two. Same with refinishing the dining room table or color-coding the rocks in the xeriscaped front yard. Each has cobweb-clearing benefits that only last as long as the project.
Before the end of that first week the mind starts to wander. Yes, indeed, there is such a thing as the YouTube rabbit hole; been there, tried that. Ghosts in the forests? Totally real. Alien face on the dollar bill? All in with the conspiracy theories, buddy boy.
And is it possible to remove all the bark from the backyard tree and still have it survive? Will duct tape actually stop a leaky toilet? If I put cookie dough on the sidewalk would it bake all the way through, and if so — who takes the first bite? My third-grader? The neighbor’s dog?
Can I get cited for that?
Just when all seems lost, the light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of Tuesday’s presser with Lobos football coach Bob Davie — first question, “You gonna be any good or what?” — and next week’s launch of preseason prep sports practices. There is work to be done and stories to be told (thank goodness).
But not before this: My particularly long staycation-induced boredom launched a viable 10-year plan to fortify a bleak 401(k) situation. Retirement? Got it right here, yo.
First, seed money. Those of us with 11-year-old PS4 addicts had our Eureka moment when a teenager won $3 million last weekend at the Fortnite World Cup in New York. For starters — really? There’s a thing for that with real cash on the line? Crazy.
Turns out all the droning we’ve done about getting the kid’s face off his TV screen and into a book may have been premature. And, honestly, why didn’t they think of this when the Atari 2600 and games like Space Invaders, Video Pinball, Missile Command and Asteroids were still around? They’d have written sonnets about my dominance in Pitfall! and Berzerk.
Someone fetch my kid, stat. And hook him up with a carton of juice boxes and Hot Pockets. This is serious stuff and, frankly, mommy has been eyeballing a new ride for a long time now.
At this rate the — what’s it called again, Fortnite World Cup? — will see its prize package skyrocket in the next few years. Some kid who’s not even old enough to deliver my pizza will pull down more dolla dolla bills than every adult in my neighborhood, combined. College tuition with full room and board? Got it covered one kill shot (or whatever they do in that game) at a time.
Now Plan B. Budding baseball superstar over here. With 5-0-5 namesakes like Alex Bregman, Mitch Garver and Kenny Giles still making fat stacks in the show, it goes to figure that 10, 12 years from now the spitting-between-his-teeth pine tar addict in the back bedroom will be inking that first Major League contract and earning the league minimum of what will probably be $700,000/per by 2030.
Club ball? Sign him up! Private lessons? Keep telling yourself it’s an investment, not an expense. Junior is driving the gravy train one dinger at a time.
You have to love the staycation. It’s the launching pad for the best bad ideas everywhere. Just when it’s all coming together, just when the madness is all making sense, along comes Monday and the cold reality of clocking back in serves as a refreshing slap of truth.
Couldn’t come at a better time.
Will Webber has been covering sports in New Mexico for nearly a quarter century and his column appears regularly in this section. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.