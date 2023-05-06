It’s all the rage these days, especially in academic circles, to specify pronouns — he/him/his, she/her/hers, they/them/theirs — in the signature line of emails. It’s the latest example of what conservatives revile as “woke” behavior, individuals strutting their enlightened status by conspicuously parading their preferred pronouns.
I’m no conservative, but I won’t be joining that stampede anytime soon.
I have two objections, one I would characterize as aesthetic and the other substantive.
Aesthetically, the eclipse of singular pronouns — she/her, he/him — in favor of plural — they/them — has wreaked havoc on sentence structure. As an insufferable grammarian, I cringe whenever I hear statements like, “Everyone has a right to their opinion,” utterly disregarding the fact that everyone is singular, not plural. My rejoinder is likely to be something along the lines of, “No, everyone are not entitled to their opinions.”
The second objection is more substantive, and to be clear, I’m no reactionary. Richard Nixon made me a Democrat back in 1972, and because of my Christian faith, my politics lean left, sometimes far to the left. But although I am not a reactionary, I am — and have been for decades — a feminist.
I recall as an undergraduate in the 1970s sending angry letters to my life insurance company when I received proxy notices, complaining that no women or people of color were nominated for board positions. I taught for more than two decades at a women’s college, and although I recognize that in itself doesn’t make me a feminist any more than sleeping overnight in a garage makes me a Buick, I enthusiastically supported the promotion and advancement of female colleagues even when those promotions came at the expense of my own career aspirations.
One of the cornerstones of Second Wave feminism was the discrediting of gendered essentialism. Before then, women too often were defined (and limited) by gender. They were thought to be well suited for parenting and housework, for example, but “too emotional” to serve in politics, boardrooms, executive suites — and certainly not as governor of a state or president of the United States.
Until the 1960s and 1970s, many religious denominations regarded a Y chromosome as a prerequisite for ordination. That requirement persists in some groups, notably the Roman Catholic Church, though far fewer than before.
Second Wave feminists argued that people should not be defined by gender but by their abilities and their attainments. Denying equal opportunity simply on the basis of essential characteristics related to sex and gender, they insisted, was inherently unfair. To appropriate Martin Luther King’s words, individuals should be judged not by external characteristics but by the “content of their character.”
The mania for specifying pronouns signals an unfortunate recidivism back to the days of gendered essentialism. People seem all too willing to reduce their entire identities to gender, whether female, male, trans, cis, bi, below the belt or over the top. It’s so important, they argue, that it needs to be stated prominently, whether in conversation or in the signature line of emails.
I understand that this obsession is fueled in part by people struggling with their own gender identities. I sympathize; the road to clarity for many is fraught and painful. But the sum of an individual is infinitely greater than gender or pronouns or sexual preference and should never be reduced to that.
I have no ambivalence about identifying as male, and yes, I acknowledge that my identity confers a certain amount of privilege. But other dimensions of my life and personality are far, far more crucial to understanding who I am: child, sibling, spouse, parent, citizen, professor, priest, introvert, dog owner. Several adjectives also apply: curious, ambitious, loyal, restless, self-critical, funny (at times).
Should I be listing these signifiers? Above all, I aspire to identify as a person of character and integrity, even as I recognize my own failings.
I fear the real issue behind the pronoun mania is our fixation with the material world at the expense of the spiritual or metaphysical. An individual’s essence transcends mere materiality, and we should never forget that.
Gender figures into a person’s identity to be sure, but an individual’s real identity is forged in the vicissitudes of life and the crucible of experience. It manifests itself in characteristics that extend far deeper than physical attributes or sexual predilections.
Feminists taught us that decades ago. Let’s not forget that lesson.
Randall Balmer’s email signature reads: John Phillips Professor in Religion, Dartmouth College.