It’s all the rage these days, especially in academic circles, to specify pronouns — he/him/his, she/her/hers, they/them/theirs — in the signature line of emails. It’s the latest example of what conservatives revile as “woke” behavior, individuals strutting their enlightened status by conspicuously parading their preferred pronouns.

I’m no conservative, but I won’t be joining that stampede anytime soon.

I have two objections, one I would characterize as aesthetic and the other substantive.

Randall Balmer’s email signature reads: John Phillips Professor in Religion, Dartmouth College.

