Want to get on a prep coach’s bad side? Just say two words: shot clock.
(There, now their summer is ruined!)
It’s a topic that’s simmered over the past several years and the clamoring for it has grown. It doesn’t matter the time of the year; not even the summer is immune to clock discussion.
Peñasco head girls basketball coach Mandy Montoya expressed her displeasure with an opposing team stalling during an offseason scrimmage earlier this month. What better way to do it than on Twitter?
“Teams stalling with 6 [minutes] left in summer ball,” Montoya wrote on June 3. “Come on NM we need to be better. Shot clock needed!!”
Yes, a team was stalling.
In the summer.
In a scrimmage.
But coaching tactics like that — be it the offseason, the preseason or the regular season — simply add more fuel to this meaty campfire discussion.
And the discussion is warming up, enough to get the attention of the New Mexico Activities Association.
During the this year’s state basketball tournament in The Pit, the Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School, a couple of officials sat courtside noting the amount of time teams took on every possession. They noted that just 2 percent of boys games and 3 percent of girls games had possessions longer than 35 seconds — the watermark many coaches have espoused for a shot clock.
It helped guide the NMAA’s decision not to use the shot clock, but it won’t end coaches’ fights. And for good reason.
A shot clock is good. It speeds up the game and forces teams to avoid trying to take minutes off the clock. And it takes the game out of coaches’ hands and puts it into the players’. Of course, that might turn some coaches as white as a sheet (there is a certain retired coach in Santa Fe that I know is chomping at the bit about this) at the thought of their players determining the outcome of games.
But the end goal of athletics is to help teens learn and grow, and what better lesson to learn than time management?
With that said, the desire for a shot clock and the logistics of making it happen are two different things. The biggest obstacles facing some schools will be money and manpower.
The starting cost for a shot clock is $5,000, and some school districts don’t have that to throw around at the moment. Then, there comes appointing and training an official to operate the shot clock. The bigger schools shouldn’t have a problem adding one more space on the scorer’s table, but the smaller ones sure might.
Not every volunteer has four straight months of evenings free to handle the clock, and the smaller the town, the fewer options schools have to do it.
The easy suggestion would be the let the bigger schools (Class 4A and 5A, maybe 3A) run with it, while letting the smaller schools continue with the traditional format. There would be issues regarding smaller schools playing big schools, but the option would be not to have a shot clock for that game.
Given the nature of how teams play in Northern New Mexico, a shot clock isn’t really needed, given the up-and-down style most teams live for anyway.
Maybe just have the shot clock when big schools play each other. There are options available besides the all-or-nothing approach.
For now, though, it’s all talk. Coaches will have to live in a world where some enterprising opponent will hold the ball for minutes on end to preserve that single-digit lead.
We’ll see another angry post about it somewhere on the internet. And somewhere in Santa Fe, one coach will be smiling brightly knowing the strategy that holds his name is not out of style.
Not just yet.