“I’m heading for the last Roundup
Gonna saddle old Paint for the last time and ride …”
(Written by Billy Hill, as performed by Gene Autry and others)
That’s right, this is the last (Roundhouse) Roundup. By the time you read this, I’ll be a retired journalist.
It’s been fun.
I started this final column with a song because it deals with the two things I spent most of my career covering: politics and music.
In recent weeks when reading local news, I’ve often found myself laughing or shaking my head at how despite all the changes in the past 30-40 years, so many things have stayed the same. Battles that were fought in the ’80s continue to reemerge. Different names, but recurring ideas and attitudes.
The most recent example was a story in last week’s Santa Fe Reporter, one of my alma maters. There was a photo of a young guitar player and a very apt headline reading, “Seriously? This Again?”
The article, by a writer named Aedra Burke, quoted a street busker, Jason Youth, talking about the hard time a downtown gallery owner had recently given him when he was playing music at one of the city’s designated spots for street music:
“I hate you buskers,” the aggrieved merchant told the musician. “I’ve been in business for 15 years, and you’ve never done anything for anyone around here, you are all a nuisance. You should leave.”
Burke interviewed some downtown shop employees about their attitudes toward buskers. The ones willing to talk were far more sympathetic to street music than the one Youth had mentioned. But in most cases, the shopkeepers she approached didn’t wish to comment, she said.
Excuse me while I have an intense flashback.
I was covering the Santa Fe City Council for another alma mater, the Albuquerque Journal North, back in 1985 when a hot controversy among downtown merchants was — you guessed it — the scourge of street musicians threatening to scare away tourists, ruin decent taxpaying businesses and basically destroy Santa Fe.
Local, state and private tourism promoters always are polling visitors about what they like and don’t like about Santa Fe. I wonder how many responses they’ve gotten through the years that said, “I’m never going back to Santa Fe. Too many damned singers on the streets!”
Back in 1985, the voice for the buskers in this struggle was Michael Combs, a singer, guitarist, fiddler and accordion player (I’m probably omitting some instruments) who was in his early 30s at the time. Combs was a constant presence downtown, playing his tunes with his violin case open in case listeners wanted to leave a tip.
At city meetings he argued, correctly, that a lot of people, locals and tourists, seemed to enjoy his music and that street musicians made downtown more lively, complementing, not competing with the visual arts industry.
Combs had gone to the council to ask for formal permission to busk on city sidewalks. There actually was an ordinance on the books that prohibited solicitation on public property without a permit. Trouble is, the city had no category of permits for musicians.
The issue finally came to a head in early October 1985, when the City Council unanimously voted to prohibit Combs from performing for money on city sidewalks.
So the menace of music on downtown streets was stopped — at least for a couple of decades.
Combs seemed to disappear for a while, but by 2006 he was back, leading another effort to legalize busking. He organized the Santa Fe Buskers Alliance, and his fellow street musician, Gary Schiffmiller, enlisted the American Civil Liberties Union to help the cause.
Referring to the 1985 busker battle, Combs told my colleague Henry Lopez in 2006, “It’s not like we can be accused of being impatient.”
And it worked this time. In August of that year, the council voted to order police not to stop buskers from plying their trade and to order the city attorney to draft regulations for street music, which eventually led to a permit system.
The ordinance passed declared, “Street performers enhance the character of the city,” though councilors at the time seemed more concerned about the threat of litigation by the ACLU than any “city character” issues.
In 2014, complaints from downtown merchants convinced the council to tighten up those regulations. But they didn’t completely ban the buskers as some were demanding.
And in a karmic victory, Michael Combs is still around. I see him frequently playing his tunes at the Santa Fe Farmers Market on Saturdays.
I’m retired now, but I hope if the issue ever darkens the doorstep of City Hall again, Michael will be leading the charge to keep the music playing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.