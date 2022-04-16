There’s plenty of bull and hokum to cut through in this, a campaign year. But let’s dispense with most stubborn, useless weed first.
Critical race theory.
Yes, it’s a thing. But it’s not a thing in New Mexico — and certainly not critical — no matter how hard Republican politicians try to make it so.
We got a double-dose of critical race theory last week when Cedar Attanasio of the Associated Press reported House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, had written to school districts around New Mexico, encouraging them to ignore new social studies standards put together by the state Public Education Department.
Montoya’s claim: The new standards, which haven’t been updated since 2001, are divisive and damaging.
A day later, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Dow renewed her push against critical race theory, releasing a commercial equating it with hate. She even used a screen grab from the 2020 felling of the obelisk in Santa Fe’s Plaza, because if you’re going to conflate discordant thoughts for a conservative audience two months before a GOP primary election, there’s nothing juicier than adding a dash of unrest from the crazies in Santa Fe — the GOP’s Gomorrah.
We’ll get to all that in a second, but first, some realities.
Critical race theory has nothing to do with new social studies standards. It’s a way — not necessarily the way — of understanding how racism has shaped public policy, and presumably, lives. And the theory isn’t something someone created to stir up the woke crowd in the wake of George Floyd. It’s been around for decades.
The new local standards were created by New Mexico teachers and education officials who want to teach history that is accurate — and in that, reflect undeniable truths that any kid, particularly those in high school, would see just by walking through the doorway of a classroom, even those in Farmington.
Native people? They exist. LGBTQ? Yup, every day. Tensions, or at least questions, about ethnicity, poverty, racism and America’s role in the world? Regardless of whether those issues were part of the social studies standards, they are a daily constants in hallways, cafeterias and (oooh, the danger of it all) classrooms. Common sense says you might want to address them in an educational setting.
Have you been to a New Mexico school in the past few years? Trust me; they are far different from what those of a certain age remember. For one thing, they are not (and maybe never were) sacrosanct cocoons of innocence, because our kids come to school well-versed in the world around them. They have no choice. In a harsher, poorer and less tolerant America, it’s unavoidable.
Add that to this: Connected by the omnipresent internet, they clearly are aware of the charms and warts their nation possesses, in ways their predecessors never were.
Trying to fool them about history, or for that matter, the present day, simply is not possible.
Montoya, however, apparently wishes we could travel back to 1959 — and hang a hard right.
“These new K-12 social studies standards are just the beginning of an effort to diminish the authority of parents, school boards and superintendents in determining what education is best for their kids,” his letter reads. “If the New Mexico Public Education Department is successful in forcing these new standards into our schools, local control of education in our state will never be possible again.”
For her part, Dow — desperate for traction as she battles for the right to take on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November — isn’t new to critical race theory. She fired off a hopeless bill on the subject during the most recent legislative session, knowing it was dead before she tapped the final keystroke.
Montoya’s windmill-tilt, however, is more interesting, if not insidious, because it hints at education insurrection. His letter basically asks school boards to ignore the Public Education Department’s standards.
You could easily argue Montoya’s and Dow’s passions would be better spent encouraging school boards to pay closer attention to math standards of any kind, since New Mexico kids are drowning in the subject — a chronic capsizing made all the worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But railing about critical math theory evidently doesn’t resonate in the war room at GOP headquarters on the East Coast.
I don’t doubt for a second the clientele in some New Mexico districts will welcome Montoya’s revolt and Dow’s pandering. There are plenty who’d like the instruction of economics, social studies and history to reflect bland basics that stimulate thoughts of lunch rather than critical assessment. We’ve been doing that for years.
But at the end of the day, if students aren’t asked to review the real world around them and how it got that way, then we’re wasting our tax money and their precious time.
