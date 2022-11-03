It’s not exactly groundbreaking news to say firings are a messy business.
Employee angers boss, boss builds a lengthy personnel file and, boom, the proverbial trigger gets pulled. Next thing you know, you’re headed out the door with your coffee mug and ficus plant in a cardboard box, courtesy of HR.
The end of Ryan Cordova’s tenure at Northern New Mexico College was about as messy as it gets. Officially fired on his 48th birthday — tell me that wasn’t personal — he was sent on his way after 12-plus years as the only basketball coach the school has ever known. He even double-dipped as the athletic director, media relations guy, marketing man and equipment manager. Hell, he even drove the team bus.
The details of his exit will surely begin trickling out Friday when a school-imposed gag order on the man who literally built the school’s athletic department from the ground up is lifted. Friday just happens to be the day the school’s last pay period for Cordova runs out, giving him one last check and one last reminder that his time at NNMC is over.
It also gives him — and anyone else involved — the chance to air their grievances without the threat of anything else going down.
Thing is, who’s going to do the talking? The school’s administration has been predictably quiet, citing “personnel matters” to hide behind a lack of available details. It’s been so quiet, in fact, that it took more than a month for anyone to actually find out that Cordova had been placed on administrative leave for violations that no one’s really sure about.
Cordova has hired an attorney. Meanwhile, the school has told everyone but the person sitting at the very top to keep their mouths shut. Interim President Barbara Medina, who appointed herself as Cordova’s successor to run the athletic department, has repeatedly refused to say why the coach was disciplined.
It’s hard to imagine how a school president can fire a fellow administrator and then assume the vacancy that stemmed from it.
When Cordova was officially fired last week, the only thing Medina confirmed was that he was no longer employed and his dismissal was “for cause.”
What that “cause” is is anyone’s guess.
Multiple sources — you know, the type who insist on remaining anonymous — have said it involves Cordova’s recruitment of international players, that his handling of more recent recruits violated some sort of school policy. At least two of those players were sent home.
Does it go deeper? Does it involve some sort of scandalous tabloid material we’re not aware of? Maybe. Were academic rules broken?
No one’s saying much.
Or does it simply boil down to a wildly popular coach that ultimately ran across an administrator (or two) who had an ax to grind and wielded their power like a blunt instrument?
The evidence is out there and someone will certainly be willing to spill the beans. In the meantime, all we can do is sit back and examine the life and times of Cordova as coach and athletic administrator at NNMC.
Let’s face it, how many people outside of Española or El Rito had ever heard of NNMC before its various athletics teams began competing in 2009? The school dates to a time before New Mexico was even a state. Over the years it’s gone by at least half a dozen names.
If a school’s website is a portal to the curious, its athletic department is a free and widely visible window to the world.
It puts the school’s name out there, sending its students far and wide as a walking, talking billboard for a place of higher education.
Cordova helped put NNMC on the map, starting with hoops and adding women’s basketball, golf, cross-country and cheer. His department never had much, playing its home games in a gym that would make most big-school prep athletes laugh. The annual athletics budget barely had enough to cover uniforms and basic expenses.
Ask Cordova about a routine road trip, and he’ll talk your ear off about the bare-bones bus rides in a vehicle that made him tap the dashboard for just one more mile before experiencing some sort of mechanical meltdown. That includes flat tires in the middle of nowhere and sounds from the engine that would make a used car salesman wince.
He could have left. A respected and well-liked coach, he could have taken an assistant’s job somewhere nicer. He could have used his connections to get out of the game altogether, maybe take a job with fewer demands on his time and considerably less stress.
Instead he stuck it out, pleading with politicians for just a few more bucks, taking games against UNM and other NCAA programs just to make ends meet. The man, for better or worse, deserved a more ceremonious ending than a nearly seven-week leave that ended with a pink slip on his birthday.
Again, the details will come out, and it will probably get juicy in some form or fashion.
For now, New Mexico has lost a good one.
Adios, coach Cordova. You’ll land on your feet somewhere.