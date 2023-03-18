You can write a story that’s punch-in-the-mouth accurate — and does wonders for the public good.

You can — well, I can’t, but we have people who can — take an evocative, beautifully composed photo that makes “Moonrise over Hernandez” look like a cellphone snap of a family picnic.

You can unleash a headline that says more in five words than the thousand words below it.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.