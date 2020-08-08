I used to believe in the amateur model of college sports — irrefutable proof that I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
Hell, as a sportswriter, I participated in selling the notion. I wrote breathless prose about how Joe the Jock came from nothing, played four years of ball at Hometown U., got a degree and made the world a better place.
It was and is true: Those kinds of sunny outcomes still happen in big-time college athletics. But all along, Joe the Jock and Jane the Jock were getting a bad deal. Actually, no deal. For all their work, they never made a dime — or if they did, they were getting it on the down-low. It’s a common enough occurrence, I suppose, but the renumeration wasn’t commensurate with the service provided.
But what I missed, or at least never reported loudly enough, was how the jocks’ blood and toil were making scads of money for suits up and down the college sports trough. The jocks played, traded in chunks of their bodies — and once in a while, for just a fleeting moment, even got cheered. But they never made any real income, and when they were done, they faded away, a watercolor in a monsoon.
Former University of New Mexico basketball hero Marvin “Automatic” Johnson, a guy who knows, once had a perfect term for it: Walking across Central.
Cross that street in Albuquerque — from hero to has-been — and you’re gone. Thanks for your service. Next?
I was reminded of this as the suits in New Mexico’s sports lairs wring their hands about when the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State can play college football in the midst of a pandemic that is sweeping through this nation like a Category 5 hurricane.
Their worries, of course, have little to do with football and even less with the athletes who don the helmets. The fret is about commerce, pure and simple.
If it were about health, you’d cancel football — here and nationwide — right now. A few months ago, with the coronavirus pandemic bearing down on the U.S., the NCAA ended the seasons of money-losing sports like tennis, baseball and track and field before they ever got started. The reason: health. At the time, the pandemic had created nowhere near the cases, and claimed nowhere near the lives, that it has through the summer.
But football is different, because football can make money. So much money.
Say you don’t care about football?
How about gymnastics?
In the next few weeks, you’re going to see the suits — locally, nationally — contort themselves with Olympian determination as they try to keep the cash cow mooing. Our protocols are solid, they will crow; our concern for our athletes iron-clad.
They’ll flog that story for all it’s worth, hoping the public — and their shoulder pad-wearing proletariat — will buy that action. The suits know if college football shuts down, perhaps taking with it the ATM machine called men’s college basketball, there’s a real chance amateur sports at the collegiate level will be damaged beyond repair.
Worse for them, those high-paying jobs with sweet perks like comped cars, incentive bonuses and country club memberships, are on the brink of extinction.
The worker bees are getting live to this. On the West Coast, a consortium of athletes in the Pac-12 Conference are pressing the suits who run sports in their league with a list of demands that range from ending racial injustice in sports, to revenue distribution to athletes, to — and this is really cool — a demand for the league’s commissioner, Larry Scott, plus administrators and coaches, to take a pay cut.
The Pac-12 apparently can afford it: According to the Mercury News in the Bay Area, the league has discussed issuing mammoth loans worth nearly $1 billion to conference athletic departments if the college football season is canceled.
Who needs a federal business loan when you’ve got the Pac-12?
In fairness, the athletic directors at New Mexico’s two biggest institutions don’t make anywhere near Larry Scott money, and the Lobos’ Mountain West Conference probably couldn’t loan you enough to cover a car payment, though some of its athletes last week presented a list of demands similar to Pac-12 players’. The poorer-than-poor Aggies don’t even belong to a league in football, which in a normal autumn means they are itinerant crash-test dummies in sweet locales like Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oxford, Miss., and Gainesville, Fla.
Eddie Nuñez and Mario Moccia, who head the two athletic departments in this state, have not a bump or bruise between them, but they make a helluva lot more than the Lobos’ offensive tackle or the Aggies’ quarterback. Given that they can choose who breathes on them, their health presumably is at far less risk than anyone who plays college football this fall.
That qualifies as a good deal.
It’s Joe and Jane Jock who need a recount.
