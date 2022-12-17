Wednesday’s City Council meeting was a classic east-side doozy.

Three-and-a-half hours of affluent white outrage delivered in polite, well-scripted, two-minute sound bites, if you discount former City Councilor Steven Farber’s off-script rant and subsequent angry shout-down by Mayor Alan Webber.

Unlike west-side NIMBYs, whose passionate defenses of a chain-link fenced open space generally weren’t read from well-rehearsed notes, east-side defenders of drive-by beauty on Old Pecos Trail left no argumentative stone unturned.

