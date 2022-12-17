Wednesday’s City Council meeting was a classic east-side doozy.
Three-and-a-half hours of affluent white outrage delivered in polite, well-scripted, two-minute sound bites, if you discount former City Councilor Steven Farber’s off-script rant and subsequent angry shout-down by Mayor Alan Webber.
Unlike west-side NIMBYs, whose passionate defenses of a chain-link fenced open space generally weren’t read from well-rehearsed notes, east-side defenders of drive-by beauty on Old Pecos Trail left no argumentative stone unturned.
So well prepared were the opponents that one of their consistent arguments — applicants always get more time than opponents — was laughable. Retired attorneys Bruce Throne and former City Councilor Peter Ives were particularly aggrieved. Their pages and pages of reasoned rebuttals could only go into the written record, but their pontificating was limited.
It’s hard to imagine what more could have been said that was not said by someone else in the long stream of opponents to the microphone.
What also made the night a classic was councilors postponing a decision until Jan. 11 and kicking the can down the road, as councilors have done since 1999 when the last general plan was approved with its inherent conflicts.
The most exciting moment came near the end of the night from Zoom by former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, who vehemently expressed his support for the proposed increased density and for any other housing subdivisions that might be proposed along Old Pecos Trail.
Trujillo pointed out that District 2, where the 25-lot subdivision is proposed, hardly ever bears the burden of new development like Districts 3 and 4, and nobody from District 2 ever shows up to oppose them.
It’s likely Trujillo, who once represented District 4, expressed a sentiment shared by many south-side and west-side residents of Santa Fe.
Many District 2 defenders point to more affordable apartments in their district than any other, which is true but a quirk of district mapping, since virtually all are west of St. Francis Drive straddling St. Michael’s Drive. Cross the dividing line of St. Francis and property values jump dramatically, and density dramatically declines. Demographically they are polar opposites.
Conflicts in the 1999 general plan stem from this reality: Its future land-use map, which developers value above all other pages in the nearly 300-page plan, indicate expected densities far greater than what exist today.
The nine acres that are critical to the Old Pecos Trail controversy are zoned R-1, one residence per acre, which is the automatic zoning of any land annexed into the city, which the property in question was in 1961.
Contrast that to what the city recently passed for the midtown campus, with potentially 30 dwelling units per acre or more, or what Homewise gets with 21 units per acre for a piece of its property on South Meadows Road.
The 1999 future land-use map designated the contested area to house up to seven residences per acre, but the application is for less than three. Still, that’s two too many for opponents, most of whom said one is fine.
Buried in the 1999 plan is also a recommendation for piñons and junipers over houses along the corridor. It said the city should convene stakeholders to make rules to ensure the “scenic” corridor remains. But as Zoom caller Stefanie Beninato pointed out, 23 years have elapsed and still no convening.
It’s true Ives, a neighbor to the property, introduced and got passed a resolution in 2015 urging such a convening, but it never happened.
It should happen, but after councilors approve the rezoning Jan. 11.