You’ve given thanks for health care workers and front-line responders and cops and docs and folks who stock the shelves.
You’ve waved in appreciation at the long-haul truck drivers and delivery dudes; made a point to write a check to the good folks manning the food banks.
You’re almost ready to construct a grotto in the backyard for the nurses and med techs and custodians.
Heroes, all.
But before you hop onto your next Zoom meeting, let’s take a moment — graduation ceremonies only take a moment these days — to appreciate the Class of 2020 and the next several high school classes to follow.
You wonder where our next Greatest Generation will come from? Here it is, wearing a cap and gown. Not a cap and growl.
Like the Class of ’42, the Class of ’20 straddles an America that was and an America that will be. Fear not for the future. If six recent stories in The New Mexican are any indication, we’ll be in good stead in the decades to come.
The newspaper last week rolled out a series called Graduation Week — a look at the lives of six Santa Fe-area students who are leaving high school this month. Their lives, and how they got their diplomas, were as different as their fingerprints. One is headed to the Ivy League. Others are going to community college. Others are making tentative plans, 24 hours at a time.
But in a lot of ways, their destinations are exactly the same: They will live in a shaken nation adjusting to a COVID-19 threat that may be the greatest battle we have faced since the Great Depression handed off the baton to Pearl Harbor.
As I read the stories of Michael Carthy, Desirae Tapia, Mateo Perez, Diana Andrade, Zuleyma Zambrano and Henry Natonabah, I was struck by a collective mettle you see from young people today.
Seriously. Have you talked to a teenager — any teenager — lately? They are different from their predecessors, we boomers and Xers.
As a whole, they are tough — hardened by the realities of bare-knuckled economics, long-lasting war, homelessness, abuse and the myriad other problems that, sadly, are threaded into this nation’s social quilt. Today’s high school graduate, even those who operate beneath the canopy of the most ardent helicopter parent, is exposed on a daily basis to realities previous generations never faced. At least, not all at once.
Which in a way, is truly unfortunate. The myth of innocence is gone.
But on the other hand, what’s happened in the past few months and the past several years has made many of them more accepting about the people around them. And if they aren’t more accepting, they’re at the very least more curious.
I think a curious mind is a helluva lot more able to solve problems — including the whoppers they’ll face in the shadow of COVID-19.
Put another way: When you see stupidity in the world, how much of it stems from an 18-year-old?
Sure, the novel coronavirus stole some of the Class of ’20’s bunting and glitter. Prom vanished. State championships were lost because the games weren’t played. The reward for 13 years of schoolwork was a slow, social-distance-appropriate parade of Altimas and Silverados.
Such is the circumstance, not the pomp, of May. It’s sad and unsatisfying, but let’s face it: Graduation ceremonies are as much about the proud families as the graduates.
The graduates? Steeled — and propelled — by the past, they’re already on to the next thing.
What was so interesting about the six students we profiled wasn’t merely how different they were from their classmates. It was how similar they were. Like many of those around them, they’d experienced loss and embarrassment, poverty and pain. But they’d also found deep connections with their teachers, their peers, their families, the world around them.
I was particularly struck by Carthy, a Capital graduate who has lived his life in a wheelchair, but to friends and teachers seems to stand about 6-foot-6.
“On one hand, sure, everybody else stands up and walks, and I wish I would do all that,” he told New Mexican sports editor James Barron. “But this is all I’ve known, so it’s not like I’ve really lost anything. So I try to be fearless.”
Carthy’s words struck home, because it made me think about another time. About midway through senior year for the Class of ’42, another man in a wheelchair told the nation the only thing it had to fear was fear itself.
I think the Class of ’20 could relate.
