Tom and Betty Jean Shinas are in the kitchen of their Eldorado home, assessing the most gut-wrenching year of their lives.
“A couple months ago,” Tom says, with his wife in complete agreement, “I’m not sure we could have done this.”
This could refer to almost anything.
Two months ago, they couldn’t have planned a celebration of the life of their daughter, a brilliant and funny and fun Santa Fe artist most people knew as Victoria de Almeida.
Two months ago, they couldn’t have walked by her paintings or artwork without being felled by a sadness that defies words and outlasts tears.
Two months ago, the Shinases couldn’t have talked about Victoria’s shocking death by suicide and their overwhelming grief with an honesty that is as riveting and real as it is heartbreaking and heartfelt.
Lacking a better term, I guess I’d just call their ability to put one foot after another bravery on the highest order.
And so, here they are, allowing a visitor into their home to view the vibrant relics of their daughter’s talent and her life. They are battling hard to allow the good memories — the laughs; the birthday cards she’d pen to her parents; the books and journals she’d create as tributes of love — to carry the moment.
“Somehow we’ve turned the corner and accepted that it happened. We’re dealing with it,” Tom says.
“It’s wonderful that we’re able to celebrate her life,” Betty Jean adds. “But it’s not something I’d wish on any parent. It’s been a living hell, but it doesn’t change the fact that she was a beautiful person: a good daughter, a good mom.”
If you saw one of Victoria de Almeida’s paintings, and there were a bunch of them, you’d probably recognize her work. I’m no art critic, but it’s almost as if she painted New Mexico and its exquisite eccentricities with a wry, knowing smile. Maybe that’s not so surprising: As a kid, she lived all over the state. As an adult, she came to settle in Santa Fe, her mom’s hometown.
Regardless of address, her themes could be recognized from Jal to Farmington, Anthony to Chama. Yet they required a long, considered look for the wink that would come with every scene.
In describing her work, she once told an interviewer: “Love is in the details.”
And for a long time, the nuances made her successful in a town where there’s plenty of competition. Though not classically trained as a painter, people loved de Almeida’s work, and not just here. She sold to buyers throughout the country.
Along the way, she built a life and a family of her own, doting on her young son, Doug Jones, and staying close to her parents. Her house was just a few yards down the road from the Shinases’ in Eldorado.
It might have been a fairy tale, except that Victoria struggled for the past 15 years with depression.
On a September day last year, it became too much.
“She didn’t take her life to hurt us,” Betty Jean says now. “She wanted to end the pain.”
On the last full day of her life, Victoria spent it with her mother, offering no signs of what was to come. It’s still crushing, of course, because mom and daughter were close beyond belief. “She was my hita,” Betty Jean says.
Tom, an artist himself (Victoria’s sister Rebecca, whose work also adorns the Shinases’ walls, is a talented painter in her own right), says emerging from the sadness has been beyond difficult. But he adds he knew it was a process he had to work through.
“First thing everyone encounters is the guilt — could I have done more? You don’t want to go there,” he says. “The thing is, you did everything you could. The second thing was accepting the reality of what happened. Try to understand why it happened. I’ve never come up with a good reason why, but I learned the one thing I had to do was accept.
“I coped through music,” he adds. “I’m a lyricist … I wrote music for eight months. Stayed distracted. You have to distract yourself from the pain. And then you move forward.”
Each step got them closer to a better place. They revel in their grandson’s successes and promise. They are working to start a scholarship in Victoria’s name at New Mexico State University, her alma mater. The prospect of keeping her memory alive through a young student is clearly exciting.
All of it, perhaps, leads them toward Sept. 2; the day the nightmare began.
When that awful box on the calendar reemerges, Tom and Betty Jean are determined to give it a twist.
Unlike last year, when they had to bury Victoria in a near-empty service thanks to COVID-19, they are welcoming their daughter’s huge circle of family and friends and fans to Rosario Cemetery to celebrate her life, her brilliance, her impact.
After that, in true New Mexico fashion, they will return to the Shinases’ home to talk about the good times — 47 years that can’t be undone by one horrific day.
“Instead of shedding tears, we can laugh,” Betty Jean says. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Love is in the details.
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.