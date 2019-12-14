The most difficult shotgun marriage in the world always involves the consolidation of city and county governments.
Mostly, they never want to date, let alone get hitched. Like a lot of star-crossed couples, they come from different worlds, with divergent interests and separate bank accounts. A lot of times, they’re bitter rivals.
And yet, nuptials between two overlapping governmental institutions that provide the same services would make so much sense.
In some ways, it’s not hard to understand the reticence. Relatively speaking, city governments get the glamorous life — more attention, more employees, a bigger population base, more tax revenue. They possess all the things that make operating a bureaucracy, well, fun.
County governments? They get the leftovers and the plumbing — the jail, law enforcement in outlying areas and, often, rural customers whose issues are harder to serve and sometimes tougher to fix.
A successful courtship between the two, resulting in a single efficient entity, should be the dreamy goal of any voter who receives a tax assessment. One government would save money, and if nothing else, eliminate the who’s-on-first finger-pointing when there are two. But in city after city, county after county, it rarely happens.
Which brings us to O, Fair New Mexico, where the melding of city and county governments also is a bridge too far.
It’s going to be a long time before anyone in this state again talks about merging governments in places like Albuquerque, Santa Fe or Las Cruces, the three cities where it would make the most sense. Entrenched interests (read: politicians) might stroke their chins and call it an intriguing idea, but few would actually do anything about it.
More’s the pity.
Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have come close to the altar in at least four instances, only to see the proposal fail each time. In the early 2000s, when there seemed to be plenty of momentum, perhaps the most interesting thing during the debate was to hear Bernalillo County politicians say they were willing to make it happen while at the same watching the thought bubble (HELL, NO, WE DON’T WANT THIS) pop above their heads.
I fully understand unification is a lead balloon in Santa Fe, at least right now and for years to come. But something happened Wednesday night that may germinate into something real years in the future.
The Santa Fe City Council voted 6-2 to begin the design and construction of a 17-mile, $20 million pipeline that would move effluent from its treatment plant back into the Rio Grande. Though worrisome to many, including downstream irrigators near the Santa Fe River, it was a smart move that helps make the creation of a 40- and 80-year water plan for the city something more than a waste of paper.
It was even smarter when you realize water, or the lack of it, will drive nearly every policy move in Santa Fe for the next 50 years. Yes, yes, water is life — the cliché is too true. But in the future, water is a fulcrum, maybe even a cudgel, in the age of climate change. It will be the platform on which Santa Fe will survive (or won’t). And when the city creates its long-term water plan, the results almost certainly will have an effect for its county neighbors.
Officials in both the city and county appear to have a cordial, respectful relationship, at least on water issues. And that’s a good thing. But good things between governments sometimes have a born-on date, which means things could one day go sour.
While things are good, and with climate change upon us, it might be time for both groups to take baby steps toward creating a common water authority — not unlike the one that exists between Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Look, that’s an imperfect union, to be sure. But it is proof two entities can govern on a common interest. And the longer it lasts, the more likely it is that someone will get the crazy idea that if you can create a common water authority, you might actually be able to build a single government.
Again, this kind of thinking might be decades away. But a lot of torrents start with a raindrop.
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.
