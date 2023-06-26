Ah, rabbit holes.
Much like the main character in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, you can easily get lost once you go down them.
Who could have thought just trying to do a good deed could lead to some interesting twists, especially when it comes to basketball coaches and their career records?
All it took was a cry for help from Las Vegas Robertson head boys basketball coach James Branch, who is in a quest to reach the 400 career-win mark.
He might have already done it, or he’s on the precipice. It just depends on all the available information, which can become more scant the further back you go.
“I don’t really keep track that well, from one year to the next,” Branch said. “Next thing you know, you’ve coached 20, 30 years and then ... I mean, I’ve tried along the way.”
So, a straightforward pet project began — until you’re three weeks and 10 hours of research into it, and you wonder if you helped at all in untangling Branch’s path.
Which leads to a question: How do coaches keep track of their records? Better yet, do they? And is it really that accurate?
One phone call to the state’s winningest head girls basketball coach shed some light on the accuracy part. Ron Drake, who has coached for six decades in New Jersey and across Northern New Mexico, said he recently found out his win total was off by five.
Representatives from MaxPreps.com, which has become the go-to preps sports website to research previous teams and records, informed Drake he had 702 career wins — not 697 as he thought. And this is a coach who admits he is a stickler for detail when it comes to his coaching record.
“I keep it up to date every year, and I send my records to the [New Mexico Activities Association],” Drake said. “So, they know what it is.”
Until someone says differently.
Sometimes, wins and losses are in the eye of the beholder — because the human approach is messy. This past season, Capital was set to celebrate boys coach Ben Gomez’s 300th win when the Jaguars played Valencia on Jan. 10. Except Gomez said it actually happened three days prior in a 58-29 win over Española Valley. The discrepancy came from Gomez’s first year in his second stint at Capital. His records had Capital winning 11 games, while MaxPreps.com, The New Mexican and Capital’s unofficial basketball historian Terence Mirabal had 10.
The point was moot once Capital beat Valencia, because Gomez was either at 300 or 301, depending on who you believe.
In tracing Branch’s path, he also has some omissions. When he coached at Mesa Vista in 2010-11, MaxPreps and The New Mexican have his record at 17-10, but Branch said it should be 19-10.
During his first stint coaching the Taos boys program, Branch’s record has been reported as 78-46, 74-46 and 75-48. If this newspaper’s archives are to be believed, that mark sits at 75-52.
A more apt description might be “to be determined.”
It just goes to show tracking coaching records is as elusive as trying to catch a knuckleball. But at least a knuckleball stops rolling.
Coaching marks can take on a legendary tone, especially when pieces of the historical record are erased. For the longest time, the website to digest the state’s preps basketball history was Chuck Ferris’ chuckferrissports.com.
A longtime state basketball historian, Ferris had pages and PDFs of a large swath of the sport’s history. You could find schools’ yearly records (although those became slightly more suspect or missing as you traveled further back in time), district and state tournament games and even a list of coaches’ win totals.
Sadly, the site went dark amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with a huge portion of the state’s roundball archives. Marty Saiz, an Albuquerque business owner, has filled in the gap left by Farris and done significant work on updating the NMAA’s record book, but there is still a sizable hole when it comes to coaching records.
And that is dependent on strong record-keeping, especially among coaches. Former Pojoaque Valley girls and boys coach Matt Martinez said most coaches are meticulous about their coaching record, in part because of the potential recognition from the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. The organization honors them for reaching their 100th, 200th and 300th wins. Coaches who reach the 400-win level get more than a certificate — how about a ring?
“A lot of the coaches right now know what those milestones are and where they’re at,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, you can coach long enough to reach them.”
The downside, Martinez said, is that the association only recognizes your wins in either boys or girls basketball. So, Martinez just missed the 300-win mark because he has 282 as a girls coach, but 21 on the boys side.
This brings us back to Branch and his coaching record. As of Monday, he has 395 wins, but he said that total doesn’t include the girls portion of his two-year stint at House from 1983-85. Still, that pesky parsing of girls and boys wins creates a conundrum.
Of Branch’s 395 wins, 56 are on the girls side. So, he is 61 wins away from the 400 mark on the boys side, or 344 shy on the girls. Having won 49 games in two seasons with the Robertson boys, Branch is probably 2 1/2 seasons away from reaching that coveted mark.
But in the ever-changing world of preps coaching records, there might be boys wins hidden in some scorebook in this state.
That might be too deep of a dive for even the most industrious reporter.
That’s the danger with rabbit holes.