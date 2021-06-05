¡Canutito estaba todo alborotão esa mañana! The reason he was so thrilled era porque su Tío Ovaido was coming for a visit desde Canjilón, where he lived. Él era su tío favorito porque he was always talking about las cosas más interesantes. He had worked en Los Álamos por muchos años trabajando en los laboratorios secretos del gobierno. Canutito loved to hear him talk about todas las personas famosas que había conocido como el Albert Einstein, el Jess Oppenheimer and el Enrico Fermi. Después, when Canutito was studying science en la escuela he read about todas esas personas que habían fabricado el atomic bomb.
Before he had worked in Los Álamos, su Tío Ovaido had worked en Santa Fe en el Capitolo. The way that he talked, Canutito had thought que su Tío Ovaido must have been el mero asistente del gobernador de Nuevo México. Pero it had turned out que sí había trabajado en el Roundhouse — como janitor. He had convinced Canutito que he was sweeping away crime.
When Tío Ovaido arrived, se sentó en la cocina y Canutito stuck bien cerquita hanging on his every word. He brought him un pichel de Kool-Aid and set the pitcher right adelante de él. As he set it down, he sang out: “Kool-Aid, Kool-Aid tastes great. Wish we had some. Can’t wait!” Era un jingle que había oído en el TV.
“This is muy refreshing, m’hijo,” Tío Ovaido said, llenando su vaso, “¿pero did you know que los astronauts beben Tang?”
“¿Qué es Tang, tío?” Canutito asked him.
“Es como dehydrated orange juice in a glass, m’hijo,” Tío Ovaido declared. “Los astronautas nomás echan el orange powder into a glass con una poca de agua and just like that, el polvo se transforma y pueden beber orange juice while they are standing on the surface de la luna.”
“Were there any famous astronauts de New Mexico who actually stood on the moon, tío?” Canutito asked him todo impressed.
“Sí, m’hijo,” Tío Ovaido said. “I believe que había dos: El primero was named Harrison Schmidt y él era de un lugar que se llama Silver City. El Señor Schmidt pasó mucho tiempo no solamente walking around in space, pero también caminó en la luna bouncing pa’rriba y pa’bajo porque no hay mucho gravity on the moon. Una vez, en Los Álamos, he showed me unas piedras que había traído de la luna.”
“Wow!” Canutito exclaimed, imagining himself bouncing up and down sin gravidad. It was way cool enough que someone de Nuevo México had walked en la luna pero to have actually brought back some moon rocks, was way beyond su wildest imaginación.”
“Sí, m’hijo,” Tío Ovaido said, “Otra cosa que nadie remembers either es que when the hydrogen bomb fue inventada en secreto en Los Álamos, el gobierno sneaked it out de allí en la media noche inside a truck marked ‘Rainbow Bread.’ ”
“Oh tío,” Canutito suddenly remembered, “you said que there had been two astronauts de New Mexico. Who is the second one?”
“¡Es tu Tía Nicomedes. She is a total space case y está más vieja que la luna!”
Canutito laughed porque, somehow, that remark made a lot of sense. …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.