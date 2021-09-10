Canutito estaba bien ocupão. Era el tiempo del año when everyone was getting ready pa’l county fair. Grama Cuca was busy empacando pepinos en Mason jars para mostrar sus Bread and Butter Pickles famosos. Last year, she had submitted su jalea de albaricoque y había ganão first place for that apricot jelly.
She had a friend from del Pueblo who had done la misma cosa. When Grama Cuca had asked a su amiga lo qué había hecho, she replied in Tiwa: “Albacuqui conselva.” Cuando grama le dijo: “Oh, you made jelly de apricot también, su amiga asked her: “Do you know Tiwa?” and she said, “No but both words en español y en tihua, come del mismo source: el árabe. “Conselva and conserva both come del latín.”
Grampo Caralampio however had not placed nada con su vino de capulín; dijeron los judges que the chokecherry wine was not sweet enough como supone que ser.
Other neighbors estaban llevando cosas como flores from their gardens, y vegetables de todas clases como calabacitas, betabel y coles. Canutito loved squash, beets and cabbage. Las cüiltas were dangling de los rafters and the wood carvings were put on shelves para que los admiraran todos.
Era el time of year que era el tiempo favorito del año. Canutito was especially looking forward pa’ participar en el pie-eating contest y el watermelon eating contest. Era el tiempo cuando he could get bien messy con el pastel o con el juice de la sandía and it was part of the fun.
This year, though, Canutito estaba en el 4-H Club y tenía que preparar una marrana para vender con el livestock show. He had seen a otros miembros del 4-H Club bañando a sus animales until they were squeaky clean. Una muchacha had even put body glitter en su marrana pero Canutito smiled cuando he remembered the old American proverb: “You can put lipstick en una marrana pero it is still a pig.” En español el refrán said: “Mas que se vista la mona, mona se queda; even though the female monkey might dress up, she still remains a female monkey.”
He practiced caminando con su marrana, teaching her to turn and stop. También la practicó walking a su lão en un halter. Canutito wanted her to place no solamente en el weight category pero también en la categoría de showmanship. El año pasão the pig que ganó “grand champion” was sold por mil pesos. Canutito had already started dreaming de lo que iba a hacer with the thousand dollars que iba a agarrar de los bidders. He thought he might buy un Etch-a-Sketch para él, un potato peeler para su grama y un radio para la troca de su grampo.
Cuando se llegó el tiempo for Canutito to show his pig, he tried to look bien serio. He even put on una camisa blanca y una corbata and he put un ribbon en la cola de la marrana. He didn’t want to appear to be too friendly porque he had always heard que whenever los animales were nominated for the “Miss Congeniality” category, de una vez estaban knocked out of the running para el first place. He would rather have una first-place marrana que una friendly marrana.
Sí, la Feria del Condado siempre era como un little slice of heaven on Earth para mucha gente, pero especialmente para Canutito …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.