Canutito woke up con tanta sed en el medio de la noche. He was so thirsty in the middle of the night, probably porque he had eaten tres servings de menudo at supper. Quizás había estão un poco salty and combined con el chile colorão that he had put into it, he was dying por un traguito de agua. He got up y caminó por el hallway hasta la cocina. It was easy to walk por el pasillo porque that night había una full moon. He made his way hacia el fregadero.
As he stood allí junto del sink bebiendo agua en chortes, Canutito looked out por la ventana hacia la luna llena. It certainly lit up toda la oscuridad de la noche. La luna llena even made his white underwear verse así un poco luminescent. Just after he finished drinking water and he started to turn around, algo le llamó la atención: allí, cerca del apple tree he could see una lucecita blinking in the darkness. That little light fascinated him porque era como una signal. Se dio la vuelva y volvió a su cama para acabar de dormir what was left of the night.
The following morning as soon as he went to the kitchen, se acordó de la strange little light que había visto en el medio de la noche. Canutito looked over hacia la estufa where Grama Cuca was busy already, friendo los huevos para el almuerzo. From the stove, she hadn’t even noticed que el niño había entrão en la cocina.
“Buenos días le dé Dios, grama,” Canutito said.
“Dios te los dé felices, m’hijo,” grama returned the greeting.
“Grama,” Canutito jumped right in, “anoche when I got up en el medio de la noche to drink some water, I saw una lucecita blinking by the light de la luna llena allá underneath del árbol de manzanas. What do you suppose que era?”
“Well, usually cuando vez una luz que está glowing en la noche it is a sign de que hay un hidden treasure buried de por allí,” Grama Cuca answered as she flipped the fried eggs over en la puela to fry them en el otro lão.
“If there is un tesoro escondido, how can I find it, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“You need to follow un porrotero, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “Un porrotero es una treasure map that will lead you hacia el mero tesoro.”
“What if I don’t have un porrotero, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Entonces you have to pray ‘La Verdadera y Legítima Oración a las Poderosas Varas de San Ignacio,’ m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said, bringing the eggs to the table. I believe the prayer started like this: ‘En el nombre del Padre, del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo, del Bendito San Ignacio, doctor, inquisidor y curador de almas y por todos los grandes poderes irresistibles de los espíritus y potencias secretas que gobiernan el universo, yo os conjuro y mando, Oh venerables Varas de San Ignacio, que me indiquéis ahora mismo, el lugar verdadero hacia dónde pueda yo dirigir mis débiles esfuerzos humanos en busca de los tesoros ocultos,’ ”
“I think que si la digo en inglés, I can find the treasure faster,” Canutito said, looking out por la ventana. He began the incantation: “In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy ghost, and by holy St. Ignatius, doctor, inquisitor and healer of souls and by all the great and irresistible power of the spirits and secret powers that govern the universe, I conjure and order you, O venerable rods of St. Ignatius, that you show me right now, the true place to where I may direct my feeble human strength to find hidden treasures.”
En momento que Canutito finished the incantation, he saw algo shining in the morning sun allá cerca del apple tree. He ran out the door, todo excited and he went for it. It turned out to be only un jarro de 7up viejo que he had left there last week …
