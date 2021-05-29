Una tarde right after school, Canutito stormed into the house todo excitão! Estaba breathing mucho mientras que he tried to catch su resuello. “Guess what, grama?” he blurted out. “¡Mañana vamos a tener un Rinky-Dink Game en la escuela instead of going to classes después del mediodía!”
“I don’t understand, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said calmadamente, “¿Qué es un Rinky-Dink Game?”
“Es un basketball game donde los mestros juegan against los students y las mestras son las cheerleaders. Es un fonaso bárbaro porque los mestros try to play bien professional más que estén todos viejos y las mestras try to cheer bien sexy más que estén todas arrugadas.”
¿Y cómo son all those old men teachers y las wrinkled old ladies?” grama asked.
“Pues, as far as I can tell, grama,” Canutito prefaced, “Los mestros viejos are given nicknames bien fonehs. Les dan sobrenombres curiosos como ‘Devil Trujillo,’ ‘Twinkletoes Torres,’ ‘Pachuco Pacheco,’ ‘Ferocious Fernández’ y otros apodos. Y las mestras se ponen poodle skirts y bobby socks con su cabello en ponytails.”
“Y ¿qué clase de cosas gritan las cheerleaders, m’hijo?” grama asked him.
“They stand adelante de todo el assembly and they yell: ‘Tacos, enchiladas and crispy Frito pies! Hit them con tamales right between the eyes!’ I even remember que una mestra vieja even les dijo a todos los students: ‘En un tiempo we used to be young and pretty pero ahora we’re just pretty.’ ”
“Y los mestros,” Grama Cuca asked con curiosidad, “do they wear gym shorts como la plebe?”
“I don’t think so, grama,” Canutito explained. “I think que sus viejas les hacen cut their slacks into baggy shorts porque ya no tienen athletic figures o a veces, their wives remangan su pantalones above their knees y allí van con ellos flippety-flopping por todo el lugar. Most of them tienen que usar anteojos because they can’t see without glasses y las cheerleaders les gritan: ‘Rebound, Rinky-Dinks! Rebound!’ ”
“It sounds como que estuviera bien curioso, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca remarked.
“It is a chance para todos los escueleros to tease a todos los Rinky-Dinks viejos. Uno de los Rinky-Dinks yelled at us: ‘I got up at four o’clock in the morning para hacer ejercicios, getting ready for this game,’ and we yelled back: ‘¿Cuándo — en 1927?’ Y luego he yelled at us: ‘I am really in shape,’ y nosotros le respondimos: ‘We know! Round como una pelota is your shape!’ We laughed pero a él no se le hizo nada foneh.”
“¿Qué hacían las porristas in the meantime, m’hijo?” grama questioned.
“What are porristas, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Así es dice cheerleaders en español, ‘m’hijo,’ grama replied.
“Oh, las cheerleaders gritan: ‘We’re going to hypnotize ’em, paralyze ’em y luego we will tantalize ’em.’ ”
Just then Grampo Caralampio pasó con sus calzones todos guangos and grama remarked: “Allí va mi Rinky-Dink mío. I don’t think que va a jugar al basketball; I think que nomás va pa’l común.” Canutito nomás hizo snicker. …
