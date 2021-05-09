Se estaba acercando el tiempo de Easter. Canutito estaba bien excited porque con la llegada de la Pascua, it meant que he would now be able to eat todos los dulces that he had given up for Lent. Grama Cuca had even promised him que este año iban a tener un Easter egg hunt. Para hacerlo más interesante, grama and Canutito iban a hacer their own Easter eggs.
Esa noche, Grama Cuca puso unos huevos en agua caliente a hervir arriba de la estufa. As the eggs boiled in the hot water on top of the stove, Canutito watched them moving about en el agua. He wondered cómo los iban a colorear. He watched as Grama Cuca took out unos pedazos de crepe paper del cajoncito del buffet. Los cortó into strips como 6 inches long con sus tijeras and put them arriba de la mesa.
Cuando los huevos estaban cocidos, grama fished them out of the hot water y los puso en agua fría. Entonces, Grama Cuca took el huevo mojão and she wrapped it en crepe paper. Cuando lo hizo unwrap, el huevo desenvuelto had turned into a beautiful color como el huevo de un robin, todo azul.
“That is so cool, grama!” Canutito exclaimed. “Ahora let me try it.” Canutito tomó un listón de crepe paper colorão and he wrapped the wet egg en él. Cuando lo desenvolvió, su huevo estaba pink. Los dos continued coloreado los huevos until they were all amarillos, encarnados, verdes, azules, anaranjados and violetas.
“Ahora, m’hijo,” said Grama Cuca, “go get tus Crayolas de la cajita.”
Canutito went and fetched his crayons from the little box. Grama Cuca tomó una de las Crayolas y escribió unas letras en el huevo coloreão. It said “Happy Easter” en un lão and on the other side decía “Feliz Pascua.”
Entonces era el turn de Canutito to write algo. Escribió “For my bunny” y en el otro lão he wrote “Para mi conejito.” As he was decorating, vió que Grama Cuca was smiling por alguna razón, so he asked her, “¿En qué está pensando, grama?”
“I was just remembering un finger game que mi mamá used to tell me. It went like this: ‘Éste halló un huevito. Éste lo puso a azar. Éste lo meneó. Éste le puso sal y éste cuzco, cuzco tamalero se lo comió.’ ”
Canutito laughed mientras que hizo translate: “This one found a little egg. This one cooked it so nice. This one stirred in so gently. This one added the spice. And this fat tamale eater ate it faster than rice.”
Cuando todos los Easter eggs estaban en un charola, Grama Cuca said: “En algunos countries del mundo, m’hijo, no tienen Easter bunnies. They say que los conejitos tremble porque cuando murió Jesús there was an earthquake y los asustó. Instead, en esos countries, dicen que todas las campanas de las iglesias fly off to Rome a visitar the Mama Bell at St. Peter’s Basilica y cuando esas bells regresan, they drop off huevitos de Pascua in the garden de todos los good little boys and girls.
“Grama,” Canutito said, después de pensar por un momento, “If all the bells go off to Rome para hacer visit the Mama Bell en la Basílica de St. Peter, would that make la catedral de Roma the Church of St. Peter Rabbit o de St. Peter Cottontail?”
“Ni de St. Peter Rabbit ni de St. Peter Cottontail,” laughed Grama Cuca. “Él era Saint Peter, son of Jonah. Happy Easter de todos modos, m’hijo!” ...
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.