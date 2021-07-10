Al fin summer had come y todas las cosas estaban en bloom. Los árboles estaban all green con muchas hojas and so were the plants en el jardín. Ese verano had the promise of flores de todos colores that would soon be bien floreadas. Parecía que toda la naturaleza was filled with todos los colores del arco iris and more. Todo el mundo was beautiful y por eso, Canutito couldn’t figure out por qué había amenecido tan miserable.
But he was very miserable. Canutito had woken up esa mañana con las narices todas plogueadas. He just couldn’t breathe with a plugged nose. Primero he tried to blow hard en un Kleenex pero sus narices just wouldn’t come clean. Él no sabía if he liked this time of year o no porque he loved todos los colores all around him pero con todos esos colores venían con toda clase de alergias.
Grama Cuca heard al muchachito struggling para resollar pero no podía hallar algo en el medicine cabinet que pudiera ayudarle. She was stumped; no había nada que hacer. She too loved todos los colores that came with the season. She and Grampo Caralampio thought que they might distract Canutito by talking about otras cosas.
Grama began by saying: “A mí me gusta ver las poppies que están creciendo at this time of the year. Son de un color medio reddish-orange.”
“Grama,” Canutito said, estornudando, “¿Cómo se dicen ‘poppies’ en español?”
“Bless you, m’hijo.” Grama Cuca prefaced, refiriéndose a su sneeze, “Una ‘poppy’ es una ‘amapola’ y siempre son medio rojizas-anaranjadas.”
“A mí,” Grampo Caralampio chimed in, trying to distract him, “a mí me gustan las lilas. Cuando esas lilacs tienen un light violet color, huelen como perfume.”
“Ésas son the worst of them all, grampo!” Canutito complained. “Yo les llamo a esas lilas ‘the purple death’ porque they smell bien nice pero they are deadly para olerlas.”
“Hay otras flores que no son malas, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca tried to encourage him. “Las chicorias amarillas no tienen smell y no pueden ofender con su fiebre de heno.”
“I’ve never heard de las chicorias yellows, grama,” Canutito mumbled, “and I don’t know qué es ‘fiebre de heno.’ ”
“Chicorias amarillas son yellow dandelions, m’hijo,” grama said, “y ‘fiebre de heno es cómo se dice ‘hay fever’ in Spanish.”
“Cuando están yellows, they’re OK,” Canutito pondered, “pero cuando they are white and old, las plumitas de ellas hacen float in the air y entonces, amén.”
“Maybe que we should just cut down todas las flores allá afuera y nomás poner flores de plástica en the yarda, m’hijo,” grampo ventured.
Canutito paused to think por un momento and then said, “There is something que está todo orange and white y que hace sprout up all along los caminos a este tiempo del año que me gusta ver. They remind me que el verano has finally come.”
Grampo and grama looked at each other todos puzzled sin poder saber just what sprouted up a este tiempo del año a lo largo del camino that was anaranjado y blanco that Canutito liked. They asked him, “M’hijo, what orange and white things sprout up now?”
“Son los orange and white barrels cuando están haciendo road construction,” Canutito replied. Grampo and grama groaned. …
