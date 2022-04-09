Era getting closer to Easter pero Canutito no estaba contento. He had wanted to buy algo muy especial para grampo y grampo but no tenía nada dinero. He went over pa’l garage para buscar algo to sell por un dinerito. He found a few botellas de Sweetheart orange soda pero all together they would only bring in un daime. That dime wouldn’t even be enough para comprar un candy bar; Canutito necesitaba something more para vender. En el garaje he found algunos inner tubes de las llantas del carro pero no one was buying hule viejo; the rubber tubes weren’t even good para hacer un jonda. He had to think de algotra cosa besides slingshot rubber.
En un cajón viejo he found siete old horse shoes. He kept wondering por qué no había más que seven herraduras viejas in that old wooden case. He kept wondering si uno de los caballos had been hobbling around sin una herradura o si solamente caminaba on three feet. In any case he would have to go hasta Santa Fe para vender those old horse shoes. He went to his bedroom a buscar algún dinero en su piggy bank pero the only things he found inside eran unas watchas that rattled inside the box como silver coins. These washers couldn’t help him tampoco.
He went pa’la cocina to ask Grama Cuca if she had any ideas de cómo hacer dinero. She thought por un momento and then she said: “I was remembering una vez when we were más pobres que la porra. I wanted to buy algunos túnicos for me and my three daughters pero no había con qué. I asked your grampo if he would let me have the egg money para comprar those three outfits para las muchachas y uno para mí. At first he thought that it wouldn’t be enough porque I only used to get 50 cents por cada docena de huevos. ¿Pero sabes qué?” she paused, “I sent a las muchachas out de casa en casa to sell them y con el dinero de los huevos I was able to buy the three dresses contí Easter bonnets para todas y tu grampo couldn’t figure out cómo lo hicimos so easily esa Pascua. It turned out to be a nice Easter.”
That gave Canutito una idea: He asked, “Grama, si yo junto los huevos del gallinero en la tarde and bring them in, puede ir a venderlos from door to door and use the money para comprar algo muy especial?”
“I don’t see any reason por qué no, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “Pero after you gather the eggs, tienes que lavarlos en el sink and put them en cajas de docena before you go out and sell them.”
Esa tarde Canutito went out to the coop, and he gathered up todos los huevos from their nests. He took them y los lavó in the kitchen sink and put them into dozen-count boxes. En la mañana he went out a venderlos calling out: “¡Huevos frescos! ¿Quién me compra huevos frescos?”
“Yo te compro blanquillos,” a neighbor woman called out. Canutito had forgotten that local old folks called eggs “blanquillos” or “little whities” instead. At every house that he visited, la gente wanted to buy “blanquillos frescos,” and by the end of the day, Canutito had dinero suficiente para comprar algo especial.
En la mañana he went and bought chocolate-covered marshmallow eggs para grampo y grama; he traded in sus blanquillos por Easter Eggs. Grama Cuca was so happy con sus huevitos de chocolates y bombones because she knew que el Canutito había trabajado mucho just to give her and grampo un Easter surprise. Canutito was even happier porque su grampo didn’t really like dulces de chocolate porque tenía sugar diabetes de manera que le dio su share of chocolate and marshmallow eggs to the boy …
