It was a Saturday morning y como siempre, Canutito estaba escuchando el radio ese sábado por la mañana. Le gustaba hacer tune in to listen to a program que se llamaba “El Country Music Jamboree” on radio station KKIT o “Caca y Te,” as he called it. He loved to hear a todos sus cantantes favoritos. Esa mañana, el programa started out con un bonche de cantantes como la Lynn Anderson, el Tennessee Ernie Ford y el Johnny Cash.
Canutito was thrilled esa mañana cuando he turned on the radio y oyó al Buck Owens cantando: “I’ve got a tiger by the tail, it’s plain to see. I won’t be much when you get through with me. I’m losin’ weight and a-turnin’ mighty pale. It looks like I’ve got a tiger by the tail.”
Canutito hummed esa catchy tune y pronto he was singing it, pero en español: “Yo traigo un gato de la cola, bien puedes ver. Soy menos hoy que lo que fui ayer. Enflaquecí, y el color yo perdí. Un gato de la cola me trae a mí.”
Just then la Grama Cuca entró en la cocina y comenzó a preparar breakfast para la familia. Soon she too was singing “Yo traigo un gato de la cola …” right along con el Canutito. Canutito asked her: “Grama, estaba el Buck Owens around when you were una muchachita? I mean, habían otros singers?”
“Oh sí, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “Había la Kitty Wells, quien cantaba ‘How far is Heaven?’, so I began to wonder qué tan lejos estaba el Cielo. Había la Minnie Pearl, quien cantaba ‘Jealous-Hearted Me’ de una mujer who would even give up su gallo y su gallina porque era tan celosa. También había el Grandpa Jones, quien anunciaba en la estación que vendía biscuits para una compañía y cantaba de su perro que se llamaba ‘Ole Blue.’ I learned todas esas canciones by listening to a program que se llamaba The Grand Ole Opry,” grama concluded.
“I’ve never heard de todos esos singers viejos, grama,” Canutito remarked.
“By the way, m’hijo,” grama went on, “No nomás habían canciones about gatos de la cola; there was also a song que cantaba la Patti Page que se llamaba “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window?”
“¿Cómo iba la canción, grama?” Canutito asked her.
La Grama Cuca cleared her throat y comenzó a cantar: “How much is that doggie in the window? — The one with the waggily tail? How much is that doggie in the window? I do hope that doggie’s for sale. Arf, arf!”
Canutito thought about it por un poquito y luego he began to sing it en español: “¿Cuánto quieren por ese perrito, que está en la ventana al entrar? ¿Cuánto quieren por ese perrito, que mueve la cola al ladrar? ¡Auf-auf!”
“I like esa canción porque el perrito tiene una waggily tail,” grama said. “I think que it is nicer than grabbing a un gato de la cola.”
“By the way, grama,” Canutito asked her, “What does it mean when you say que tienes a un gato de la cola?”
“En español, I think que se dice que tomas al toro por los cuernos. You take the bull by the horns. In other words, que tomas control de una situación difícil,” grama said.
“I take control of a difficult situation,” Canutito repeated en inglés.
“Whenever you can sing de traer a un gato de la cola y de tomar a un toro de los cuernos and about comprando a un perrito en la ventana, I think que that means que you are in control of your own life, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said.
“I like that, grama,” Canutito agreed con ella. Let’s sing the song otra vez. Grama stopped preparing el almuerzo and she sat down to sing con el Canutito: “Yo traigo un gato de la cola, bien puedes ver. Soy menos hoy que lo que fui ayer. Enflaquecí, y el color yo perdí. Un gato de la cola me trae a mí” …
