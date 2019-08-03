Grama Cuca was finally back en la casa. She had been gone por munchas semanas porque she had contracted pneumonia and she had to be put en el hospital. Después tuvo heart complications pero finally, después de many weeks de pulmonía y un ataque de corazón, she was back home again. Estaba muy contenta to be home.
It hadn’t been easy porque she had spent una semana completa away de grampo y Canutito. While she was gone, grampo had tried to make the whole week tan normal como posible for Canutito. He had colored huevitos and hidden los Easter Eggs por toda la casa for the kid to find. He had even tried to make panocha in the oven so that Canutito could enjoy that sweet, sprouted-wheat dessert pero it turned into algo que hacía taste como Cream of Wheat quemão so he stuck it in the back de la hielera.
Nothing was quite right. Even now que Grama Cuca was back, la casa was still all tirada since grampo slept por mucho del tiempo en el sillón while she was gone. Grama knew que she needed to take it easy pero she always felt better en los días when she washed her face y se peinaba el cabello. She needed to feel mejor de sí misma after tantos días en el hospital.
She walked over pa’l baño and she stood there en el bathroom, lavándose la cara and combing her hair. She decided que siendo que this was still the windy season, she might hold her hair in place con un hairnet. She ruffled por todo el cajoncito in the bathroom, buscando un hairnet and finally she found one en el chest drawer. She stretched it on por su cabello very easily pero cuando she looked en el espejo, grama saw que el hairnet estaba todo ripped con un agujero grandote right in the middle of it and it smelled un poco foneh. Grama stuck sus dedos por el big hole.
Grama knew que when she had put it away antes de ir al hospital, it had been a perfectly good hairnet pero ahora estaba todo ruined. She put on una bandana and she went pa’la cocina to have breakfast. Canutito had found la burnt panocha in the back of the refrigerator and put it out pa’l almuerzo. Gracias a Dios though que la vecina Regina had brought over una charolita de panocha deliciosa and some carne seca that served como un really good breakfast.
When grama walked slowly to the breakfast table en la cocina Canutito looked up y vio la bandana que grama tenía en la cabeza. “Grama,” he asked her, “¿por qué está usando una bandana for breakfast?”
“Tell me la pura verdad, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said to him, “Did you move my hairnet mientras que yo estaba en el hospital?”
Canutito looked down, porque he had been caught red-handed.
Grama could see que el niño looked bien guilty so she thought she’d ease his pain. Le dijo: “M’hijo, its okay if you were using my hairnet, pero yo nomás quiero saber how it got that big ole agujero in the middle of it.”
Canutito hesitated. Finally, he cleared his throat y respondió: “While you were gone, los hombres vinieron and they cleaned up todas las dead branches and other mugres that had fallen en la acequia. Cuando esta irrigation ditch was all clean, el mayordomo went and opened up la compuerta so that the water could begin to flow por la acequia. With that baffle open, muchas truchas came swimming down por la acequia and those trout were jumping por todas partes. I wanted to catch some to eat pero they were too fast for me so I went and I got your hairnet y lo hizo stretch en unas piedras in the middle de la acequia. When the truchas came down, they didn’t see the hairnet and they got tangled en él.
Now Grama Cuca understood por qué su hairnet tenía un agujero grandote and why it smelled un poco foneh. She just held her head down e hizo smile sola…