Un día Canutito estaba leyendo un libro pa’su book report. It was a thrilling book llamado The Count of Monte Cristo. Era la historia about un hombre pobre who found un tesoro and he became más rico que los ricos and he bought todo lo que quería para sus amigos and he punished a sus enemigos con su dinero.
“I wish I were rich, grama,” Canutito said, sin pensar, mientras que estaba trabajando en su reporte.
“What would you do, si fueras rico, m’hijo?” Grama Cuca asked him desde el sink donde estaba lavando los trastes. (Parecía que she was always doing the dishes).
“I think I would buy me un swimming pool primero,” Canutito mused.
“Where would you put tu piscina, m’hijo?” grama asked him.
“I would put ese pool adelante de mi casa grandota and then I would build una pared muy alta so that nobody could look inside.” He replied.
He began to make elaborate plans de lo que iba a hacer con su tesoro: “I would have bodyguards so that I wouldn’t have to hablarle a nadie. I would buy la comida más expensive para comer and I would put up muchas luces all over my property para verlas twinkling en la noche.”
Grama Cuca finished lavando los trastes and she came over to the table donde Canutito estaba building castillos en España, as daydreaming was called in Spanish. She wiped sus manos en un trapo and she put the dishcloth down con una sonrisa. She said: “As for me, I would rather be poor, m’hijo.”
“Are you serious, grama?” Canutito asked her. “Why would anyone choose to be pobre? No hay nada bueno en ser poor.”
“If I were la persona más pobre en el mundo,” grama began, “I would have todo el mundo para mi casa. I wouldn’t be limited por un swimming pool porque estonces I could swim in the running waters de todos los ríos y las acequias. I wouldn’t have to build high walls porque las sierras y las montañas would be there para protegerme. I would eat fruta de todos los árboles, and instead of silly lights, I would have a todas las estrellas del cielo twinkling just for me en la noche.”
Canutito had stopped working en su book report para escuchar a su grama. Her way of thinking hacía mucho sentido. In her life, estuviera muy contenta and it wouldn’t cost her nada. He wadded up su book report and tossed it en el basurero porque ya no estaba interesante anymore. He asked Grama Cuca: “Grama, how did you get to be toda esmartota? I mean, you know muchas cosas.”
Grama Cuca ran her fingers por el cabello de Canutito and she said: “Mi grama once told me algo that I’ve never forgotten. She said: “En este mundo traidor nada es verdad ni mentira. Todo se ve del color del cristal con que uno lo mira.”
Canutito translated el saying into English: “In this treacherous world that we live in, nothing’s all lie or all true. It all depends on the color of the lens that we look at it through.”
Esa noche, Canutito had a dream de que he had found un tesoro inside grama’s mattress pero no era gold nor silver; pero era un tesoro de proverbs to live by …
