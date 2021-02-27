Eran unos días after midwinter, and Canutito was sitting en el suelo de la cocina coloring en sus libro de colorear nuevo that he had received pa’ Crismes. He was sticking his tongue out entre los dientes; he always did that con su lengua cada vez que he was coloring. Suddenly he looked up adónde estaba su grama and he asked her: “Grama, tengo yo un middle name como las otras personas?”
“Of course, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied as she peeled las manzana para su apple pie. “Todos los Cristianos tienen un middle name cuando fueron Confirmados.”
“¿Qué es mi middle name, grama?” Canutito asked her, sentándose en la silla.
“Tu nombre es Canutito Manuelito, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said evenly.
“Canutito Manuelito? Canutito Manuelito?” he repeated incredulously. “No me gusta ese nombre. “What kind of a name is that? Couldn’t you and grampo have found un nombre mejor? I’m sure que hay much better names.”
“You were named Manuelito, m’hijo, porque you were born el primer día de enero and any boy born on the first of January carries the name Manuel, which means ‘God is with us.’ Anyone named Manuel or Manuela is serenaded en ese día.”
“I think que I would have preferred el nombre Teófilo or Teodoro,” Canutito said. Entonces you could have just called me Ted for short.”
“El nombre Teófilo means ‘lover of God’ y el nombre Teodoro means ‘gift from God,” m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “Entonces we could have just called you Canutito, the lover de Dios or Canutito, gift of God. Take your pick. ¿Cuál te gusta?”
“I don’t like ninguno de ellos, grama,” Canutito said. “Perhaps I should have been named algo como Canutito Poindexter,” he joked.
“El nombre Poindexter means ‘right-handed,’ m’hijo,” grama said as she put las manzanas en el pie crust. Would you have wanted to be known como Canutito, el right-handed, m’hijo?” she teased him.
“Pues entonces what about changing mi nombre a Canutito Gerónimo?” he asked.
“El nombre Gerónimo means ‘holy name’ just in case que quieras ser known como Canutito del holy name,” Grama Cuca added mientras que she stuck el pastel de manzana into the oven. “Can you think de otro nombre that you might like to have?”
“How about Canutito Chewbacca,” he asked her, nomás being silly.
“¿Qué no es el Chewbacca un hombre — perro peludo de la movie Star Wars?” grama asked him. “Soon people would change it to Canutito Chupacabra,” she remarked.
“How about Canutito Bill o Canutito George?” he suggested next.
“I think que esos son los nombres de la canción ‘A Boy named Sue.’ Soon tus amigos might start llamándote Canutito Sue,” Grama Cuca laughed pensando un poco.
“There must be un buen middle name que pueda escoger, grama,” Canutito said. “I always wanted to be known as Ace o Flash.”
“In that case, tus amigos en la escuela might start calling you Canutito Ass o Canutito Flashlight,” she teased. Canutito listened a todos los argumentos de su grama. “I think que I’m going to keep Canutito Manuelito.” Grama smiled y le dio un slice de warm apple pie del horno. …
