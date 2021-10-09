Una mañana Grampo Caralampio woke up in a good mood. He had heard una love song en el radio que decía: “Quisiera que supieras, vida mía, lo mucho que te quiero y que te adoro. Tú vives en mi pensamiento y adora me arrepiento si yo te hice llorar.” El momento que he finished singing it in Spanish, Grama Cuca chimed in en inglés: “Believe me when I say how much I love you. Believe me when I say how much I care. Forgive me; give me peace of mind. All I need is time to prove my love for you.”
Canutito was over in the bedroom when he heard a grampo y a grama cantando. He just couldn’t understand sus canciones de amor y por qué they were so important. He liked las canciones that he heard en TV mucho más.
Esa mañana, Canutito estaba lying adelante del TV watchando a Los “Jetsons.” As he watched su show favorito, he sang along con la opening theme song: “Es George Jetson, su hijo Elroy, su hija Judy, Jane his wife …” Canutito knew que el hijo de la familia, el Elroy, iba a la escuela que se llamaba Little Dipper Elementary School y que la hija Judy asistía el Orbit High School, y que el papá George trabajaba por Spacely Sprockets. Pero su parte favorita era cuando el perro Astro hablaba. En vez de decir: “I’m just a puppy,” el Astro decía, “I’m wrust a wruppy!”
El Canutito was always curious about las cosas del futuro. He wondered si, cuando estuviera más grande, maybe people would fly to work en sus carros voladores. He also wondered si algún día, toda la familia iba a ir on vacation pa’ la luna o pa’ Mars. A veces Canutito would also watch a Los Flintstones pero no tanto; he wasn’t interested en los prehistoric times de los dinosaurs; he figured que su grampo y su grama had already lived en esos tiempos and if he had any questions, ellos could just fill him in on them.
La única vez que Canutito watched a los Flintstones was the time que la Pebbles y el Bamm-Bamm cantaron: “Mommy dijo algo que a little kid should know. Es la historia about the devil y lo odio muncho yo. She said que causa trouble si lo dejas tú entrar. He will never ever leave you y te puede hacer llorar. So let the sun shine in con sonrisa al fin. Smilers never lose y geniosos never win. So let the sun shine in con sonrisa al fin; abre ese corazón and let the sun shine in!
Si no estás contento, the devil wears a grin pero pronto va huyendo when the light comes pouring in. Yo sé que está bien triste ’cause I’ll never wear a frown; y quizás con mi sonrisa he’ll get tired of hanging ’round. Si se me olvida y yo dejó de rezar, then he feels so awful, awful cuando yo me voy a ahincar. So if you’re full of trouble y te sientes infeliz, just open up your heart and let the sun shine in. So let the sun shine in con sonrisa al fin. Smilers never lose y geniosos never win. So let the sun shine in con sonrisa al fin; abre ese corazón and let the sun shine in!”
Canutito rolled over en el suelo bien contento con su canción. Just then, Grampo Caralampio came in singing: “María Crestina me quiere gobernar y yo le sigo y le sigo a la corriente …” Canutito just rolled sus ojos and he whispered, “¡Ay, Dios mío! Here we go again …
