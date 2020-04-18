Canutito got back de la escuela después de un día muy largo. He thought que maybe he could relax ahora after such a long day. He got off the bus y fue caminando pa’la casa. As he approached the house, he was surprised de ver a su grampo y su grama sentãos outside under the apple tree. They kept leaning down and picking up algo verde y trabajando con él. He walked over a ver qué estaba haciendo debajo del árbol.
“Ei, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio yelled over to him. “Remángate las mangas y ven ayúdanos aquí.”
“What kind of work are you doing que I have to roll my sleeves,” Canutito asked, pero tan pronto como he asked, he knew the answer. Grampo wanted him to come over a pelar chile verde.
“I see you are peeling green chile,” Canutito remarked, poniendo sus libros al lão. He glanced over to an old stove que estaba under the tree y vio a su grama tostando chile verde on it. She would roast the green chile and then drop it en una bandeja de agua fría where it would blister and loosen todo el pellejo.
“Llegates just in time, m’hijo,” grama called out to him. “Please take this bowl of water a tu grampo to peel the chile in it. The peel is loose.”
Canutito abandoned la idea de descansar después de la escuela. Había mucho trabajo que hacer. He put down the bowl cerca de su grampo and he sat down también.
“Cuidado, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio warned him. “Este chile está muy quemoso y picoso.”
“What makes it so hot, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“See these veins adentro del chile?” grampo asked. “Las venas tienen algo que hace al chile muy picante.”
“My mom always told mi que si el chile estaba muy quemoso it was porque the cook who made it, estaba enojada,” grama called de la estufa under the tree.
“Really grama?” Canutito smiled. “If the chile was too hot era porque la cocinera que lo hizo was mad?”
“Ese es el rumor, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said mientras que shook her fingers porque el chile caliente was burning sus dedos.
“I’ve always wondered,” Canutito began, as he peeled otro chile. How is supposed to be spelled. A veces I see it spelled como chili con una i y a veces I see it as chile con un e.”
“I think que it is spelled as c-h-i-l-i when it is hot and spelled c-h-i-l-e cuando no está picante,” grampo contributed.
De la estufa where she was still burning her fingers, Grama Cuca giggled.
“I think que grama knows algo que nosotros no sabemos,” Canutito remarked.
“A ver if she is going to share su secreto con nosotros,” grampo said.
Grama Cuca finished rostizando el chile verde on top of the stove. She dipped her fingers en la bandeja de agua fría to cool them down. She leaned over hacia el zacate where she had una botella de leche cooling en la sombra del árbol. She rubbed the milk over her hands para quitarles el sting del chile verde. In the meantime, grampo and Canutito waited a ver si la grama les iba a revelar el secreto de la diferencia entre chile y chili.”
Grama Cuca sat down con leche en sus manos. She said, “Cuando el chile verde is still growing on the plant, it is pronounced as chile. Whenever it is in a bowl prepared with meat and beans, entonces it is pronounced chili. The men were impressed de la inteligencia de la grama ...
