Una noche Canutito quería mirar algo interesante en la televisión but there just wasn’t anything interesting to watch on TV. Había un programa del Presidente hablando del Estado de la Nación and also another show that featured un televangelista diciendo: “Dios mío, I have sinned.” Después de hacer flip por todos los canales, Canutito finally turned to Channel 5 donde siempre habían educational programs. There, he saw algo llamado Antiques Roadshow. Grama Cuca came into the bedroom y se sentó en la cama a mirar el programa.
“What are you watching, m’hijo?” she asked him.
“Es un chó que se llama Antiques Roadshow, grama,” he replied. “Cuando todos estos expertos go to someone’s hometown, la gente saca cosas viejas from their attics y de sus basements y las llevan a los art experts para ver si son valuable o no. A veces los experts les dicen that they can sell their antiques por un batacal de dinero pero it is funnier cuando les dicen cosas como, ‘You have una mesa that was very valuable en un tiempo pero too bad que you ruined it con Lemon Pledge; ahora no es más que un piece of junk,’ y los dueños make sad faces.”
Canutito and Grama Cuca sat por un poquito watching las cosas that people would bring in para ser appraised. Someone brought in un cuckoo clock de Alemania pero ese reloj cucu from Germany no cantaba so it wasn’t worth much. Otra persona trujo una cuchara de su abuela but when the appraiser looked at her grandmother’s spoon she saw que en el handle decía: “Made in Japan.” Un hombre brought in una herradura vieja thinking que it was worthless pero cuando el experto looked at it, determinó de que that old horseshoe había venido del caballo de Billy the Kid y valía 30,000 pesos.
Canutito and grama laughed de algunos pedazos de yunque and smiled a las cosas que valían mucho dinero. Suddenly Canutito turned to grama and he asked her: “Grama, do we have algunas cosas viejas that might be worth mucho dinero?”
“Well,” déjame pensar, m’hijo,” grama said. “A ver, I think que en el cajoncito, todavía tengo un tápalo viejo that used to belong to my great-grandmother.”
Canutito got up quickly and hurried over pa’l chest of drawers, looking for the ancient prayer shawl de su tatarabuela. When he retrieved the old tápalo though, estaba todo apolíão. He figured that something that moth-eaten no valía mucho. He stuffed it back en el cajoncito, poco disappointed.
Just then Grama Cuca remembered que tenía un anillo de oro que era de su mamá. She went over y lo agarró de su jewelry box y comenzó a hacerlo polish en su delantal. Pero as she cleaned the old gold ring on her apron, it turned green; no era de oro (salió que era de copper). “I guess que no tenemos nada de gran valor en esta casa, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said, poco taken aback.
Just then Grampo Caralampio came in con unas guarniciones viejas en la mano. He dropped them en el suelo and he said: “Maybe these leather horse-fittings will sell por algún dinerito.” La cosa era though que el leather estaba todo craqueão y no valía masungas. Era puro yunque.
Canutito and grama just looked at the horse-fittings, todos disappointed. …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.