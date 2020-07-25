Grampo and Canutito were sitting about un día después de Misa. Habían comido lunch and they were just waiting que se le abajara. Canutito looked at grampo sentão en el sofas with his pants desabrochãos. He asked him, “Grampo, ¿qué es la diferencia entre un pessimist y un optimist?”
“Why do you want to know la diferencia entre un pesimista y un optimista, m’hijo?” Grampo Caralampio asked him, giving himself un pat en la panza.
“Es porque el Padre Herrera was telling us en Misa que we should try to be more optimists que pesimists y yo no sabía la diferencia.”
“Pues, entonces, let me tell you, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “Un pessimist es someone who is always thinking about negative things y un optimista en una persona who prefers to think about cosas positivas.”
“Pero grampo,” Canutito whined, “yo no sé what is positive y qué es negative.”
“How can I explain la diferencia entre los dos to you, m’hijo?” grampo said, thinking a voz alta. Let me think un poquito.” He leaned back en el sofas a pensar.
“Let me tell you un cuento, m’hijo,” he finally said.
“En una vez there was a man que tenía a dos hijos. His two sons eran cuates, twins in every respect. La única diferencia era que uno de los twins era bien optimist y el otro era bien pessimist. Su papá no sabía what to do con ellos. They were bien diferentes; uno era muy sangre liviana y el otro era muy sangre pesada.”
“What does ‘sangre liviana’ and ‘sangre pesada’ mean?”
“It means que el primero era very lively and bubbly y el segundo era rather sad and mopesome. You could say que one had thin blood y el otro era thick-blooded.”
“They sound como si fueran bien opposites,” Canutito remarked.
“They really were,” grampo said, continuando su cuento. “In any case, in order to test them, su papá decided to try un experimento. En el día de sus cumpleaños, he put them en dos cuartos separados. In one of the rooms, their dad had put a whole bunch of toys de todas clases y en el otro cuarto he put pilas y pilas de horse manure. He put a su hijo pesimista in the room filled con juguetes and he stuck his optimistic son en el cuarto that was filled con caca de caballos. He waited to see qué iba a pasar when the two twins went into los cuartos diferentes.”
“¿Qué pasó los dos twins, grampo?” Canutito asked, sentándose con atención.
“Well, their dad went first into el cuarto del hijo pesimista and found him sitting en el medio de todos los toys, afraid to play with them porque tenía miedo de quebrarlos or that his dad would come y quitárselos to give to the other son.”
“And then did he go into el otro cuarto que tenía todo el horse manure y dónde estaba su optimist son?” Canutito asked him.
“Oh sí, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “Inside del cuarto su papá found a su hijo optimista throwing shovelsful of estiércol de caballo into the air and shouting joyfully, ‘con todo este horse manure, there must be un pony in here de por aquí!’ For him, la vida era un glass that was half full en vez de half empty.”
“I guess que la vida is whatever you make of it, ¿no grampo?” Canutito asked …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.