Canutito estaba todo excited! Grama Cuca was too tired para cocinar and Grampo Caralampio had suggested que en vez de comer en casa, they should all get en la troca e ir a comer en el A&W root beer drive-up. Canutito had never eaten en la troca before and it would be como tener su propio restaurante. Un private restaurant en ruedas era una exciting notion. Era como tener meals on wheels!
As they were getting ready para salir de la casa, grampo pointed to a broken houseplant en la ventana. As he picked it up, he said: “Oh look, alguien ha quebrado esta planta!” Grama Cuca glanced at him and said: “It must have been you who broke it y ahora andas queriendo curarte en salud.”
Canutito had never heard esa expresión so he asked, “Grama, what does ‘curarse en salud’ mean? Doesn’t it mean ‘to cure yourself in health’?”
“Pues sí, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “It does mean eso literalmente pero more specifically, ‘curarse en salud’ means ‘to cover your tracks so that it deflects all blame or suspicion from you.’ ”
“Ésa es una sentence bien larga nomás para decir: ‘to shift blame.’ ” Canutito mumbled. It is easier to say: “Ah, look what somebody did!”
As they were leaving por la puerta de la cocina, grampo spotted unas manchas de aceite on the floor. He said: “Someone has stained el suelo con puddles of oil!”
“There you go again curándote en salud,” said grama, gazing down a los zapatos de grampo covered con aceite. Canutito snickered, subiéndose en la troca.
En unos minutos grampo had driven up pa’l A&W y ordenó un Papa Burger para él, un Mama Burger para grama y un Baby Burger para Canutito. Para todos, grampo ordered cerveza de raíz en un tall, frosty mug.
As they started to eat, Grama Cuca spotted una mancha de mostaza on her blouse. She exclaimed: “¡Ay Dios mío, just look at that spot of mustard que la waitress dropped en mi blusa cuando puso the food tray en la ventana!”
En ese momento grampo spotted mostaza en los dedos de grama. He said: “You dropped the mustard en tu blusa by yourself y ahora andas curándote en las migajitas salud by blaming la mesera.” La root beer que Canutito was drinking ran out por sus narices porque he was laughing at grama.
Canutito enjoyed mirando por el vidrio del windshield de la troca as he ate. He could see toda clase de gente all around the truck por el parabrisas. Había un viejito y una viejita comiendo next to them en un carro viejo on the right. On the left side there was a lady giving parte de su hamburguesa a su perro. Across the way había un muchachito asistiendo a un pajarito a few crumbs. The little bird ate up las migajitas that it was being fed.
Éste era the best lunch ever, comiendo en la troca! Soon Grampo Caralampio was gathering up todos los napkins y poniendo todo el trash en un parquete. Canutito smiled bien contento. En ese momento, Grama Cuca saw a spot of ketchup en la camisa de Canutito. He said, “I could blame it en el pajarito, pero we would all know that I was just curándome en salud. I think que I would rather take the blame que champársela al innocent little bird. …
