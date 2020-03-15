Era una sad morning. It had been raining toda la mañanita triste as if the heavens were crying. Para acabarla de remachar; as if to top it all off, la campana in the village church comenzó a doblar. Grama Cuca stopped lo que estaba haciendo in the kitchen e inclinó la cabeza as she listened to the bell que estaba tolling sadly en la iglesia.
Canutito entró a la cocina and found grama rezando with her head bowed as if she were praying silently. He looked over to her and he asked her, “Grama, ¿por qué está rezando in the kitchen?”
Grama Cuca looked up y respondió: “Ay, m’hijo, I was just remembering al hombre who died this morning. I thought que ese hombre was going to live para siempre. Many people used to call him: ‘the fireproof man que no puede morir.’ ”
“Why would people call him ‘el hombre in quemar who cannot die,’ grama?” Canutito asked her. “All people have to die en algún tiempo.”
“Well, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca answered, “Cuando este hombre was just a little baby, su casa caught on fire and burned down to the ground. Su papá y su mamá escaped la lumbre en la noche pero el baby was accidentally left sleeping adentro de la casa. The strangest thing de todo esto though, es que when the fire y el humo cleared away, they found the baby sleeping comfortably among the cinders. The rest of the home had been reduced to nada más que cenizas pero el baby had not been touched by the fire or smoke. Era un milagro that the baby había hecho survive. His mother and father decided de dedicarlo a Dios in thanksgiving porque lo salvó del fuego. The named the baby Abedenago.”
“That is un nombre muy estraño to call anybody, grama,” Canutito remarked. I would have thought que maybe they would have called him Sparky o Smokey pero Abedenago is just too strange a name para un baby.”
“Let me tell you una historia de más antes, m’hijo,” grama said as she sat down.
Canutito came closer porque le gustaban her stories of olden days in the Bible.
“When I was just una mococita and still wet behind the ears, as los gringos say,” Grama Cuca began, “I heard about an evil king que hizo una estátua de fierro and asked a todos sus súbitos to bow down to it as their new god.”
Canutito crawled closer and he repeated: “So había un rey malo who made a statue of iron and he told all his subjects que se le ahincaran porque era su nuevo dios. Is that right, grama?”
“Sí, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “Pues, este rey malo looked about and he saw que habían tres muchachos who had refused to bow a la estátua porque they did not believe en dioses falsos. The evil king got angry and so he threw all three of the young men into a furnace para quemarlos vivos.”
“What an awful thing para los muchachos!” Canutito murmured. “I know que I would be very scared to be burned alive en un furnache.”
“That’s what el rey malo thought also,” grama continued, “pero when he looked into the furnace, los muchachos jóvenes were inside, entre la llamas del fuego singing himnos a Dios and unharmed. El rey malo heard them cantando hymns to God and he was shocked to see que también había un fourth young man entre ellos. He happened to be an angel who had been sent de Dios para protegerlos. Los tres muchachos were named Shadrach, Meshach y el más joven was Abednego.”
“Oh, I get it!” Canutito exclamó. “The baby who couldn’t be burned was named Abedenago which is Spanish for Abednego en la Biblia. That is the coolest name!”
“I guess que you don’t find it strange ya más, m’hijo,” grama smiled …
