The weather was still cold en ese mes. Canutito estaba en el bedroom watching television. Era un programa about baby animals. Grama was sitting en la cama remendando a pair of socks que el grampo had worn clear through hasta los talones. She was sitting there mending the sock heels, cuando Canutito turned to her de repente and he asked her, “Grama, ¿de dónde vienen los babies?”
Grama looked up un poco surprised por la pregunta. “Uh, why do you ask me de dónde vienen los babies, m’hijo?” she stammered.
“Es porque I’ve been watching este programa en la televisión. They are talking about animalitos como los baby raccoons, los baby skunks y los baby badgers. I was just curious about de dónde vienen los mapachitos, los zorrillitos y los tejoncitos.”
“Oh, you scared me, m’hijo,” grama said un poco unsteady. “Por un momento I thought que you were going to ask me de dónde vienen los babies humanos.”
“Oh, I already know de dónde vienen los human babies, grama,” Canutito said. “Antes de este programa I was watching The Donna Reed Show on TV. She is married con un doctor que se llama Dr. Stone. Every time que lo llaman para hacer deliver un baby he always carries un velicito black en la mano. I figure que inside that little suitcase negro he is carrying the baby que va a hacer deliver a la mujer who is going to have it. Is that right, grama?” he asked her. “I figure que los doctores tienen un supply de babies and they deliver them uno a la vez whenever a lady quiere tener uno.
“Sí; absolutely m’hijo,’ Grama Cuca agreed con él somewhat relieved. “En un tiempo children used to think que it was las ánsaras que traiban a los babies, pero hoy en día they are too smart. They know que vienen in the little medicine case de los doctores.”
“Uh grama,” Canutito paused, mirando pa’rriba, “¿Qué es una ánzara?”
“Una ánzara es una stork, m’hijo,” grama said.
“I don’t believe que las ánzaras traen a los babies, grama,” Canutito said. “For starters, los babies son muy pesãos and they would break off los picos de las ánzaras. The storks’ beaks would probably snap right off con el weight de los babies. It really does make more sense que los doctores hagan deliver a los babies uno a la vez en sus velicitos.”
Grama Cuca sat allí remendando las medias del grampo and Canutito went back to watching TV. En ese momento Grampo Caralampio entró en el cuarto de dormir eating un pedazo de zucchini squash. Canutito glanced up and asked him, “What are you eating, grampo? ¿Es un pepino?”
“Yo estoy comiendo un pedazo de zuniqui, m’hijo,” grampo said cheerfully. “Los zuniquis suponen que ser real good para la salud.”
“Grampo,” Canutito corrected him, “esas calabacitas se llaman zucchinis y no zuniquis like you said.”
“Potayto, potahto,” grampo said. “Es la misma gata nomás que revolcada.”
“It’s the same cat, only covered with dust,” Canutito translated. “I wonder what that really means. Then he added: “It’s the same ol’ cat only with different spots.”
“You are real smartote, m’hijo,” grampo said to him. “You must have been uno de esos babies that was delivered en un velicito de los doctores …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.