Esa afternoon, Canutito rode his bike de la escuela hasta a casa a todo mariachi. He was going back home riding bien recio en su baica porque estaba todo excited. Esa tardecita su grampo iba a hacer slaughter a lamb pa’la carne. Canutito loved mutton the way que su grama la preparaba. He loved to eat costillitas todas crispies y también le gustaba comer el corazón con liver and onions. Pero Canutito though had never seen Grampo Caralampio matar un borreguito.
By the time que Canutito got home, grampo had already hung the lamb de la rama de un árbol. As the lamb hung de esa tree limb, grampo began to flay it; quitándole la zalea. He spread the fleece debajo del animal in order to catch the intestines. Grama Cuca stood by working la sangre del borrego between her fingers para hacer morcilla blood sausage. Todo esto fascinated Canutito siendo que él nunca había visto the inside of an animal en toda su vida.
When Grampo Caralampio started to pull out los órganos del borreguito, Canutito started to ask muchas preguntas. “¿Qué son ésos, grampo?” he asked as grampo removed the kidneys del animal.
“Those are called ‘los riñones,’ m’hijo,” grampo said, poniéndolos into a bowl.
Next, grampo pulled out the liver y también lo puso en la charola. “The liver is called ‘el hígado,’ ” he said, as he removed the bile duct from it. “This bile sack se llama ‘la hiel’ and it is bitter; puede envenenar la carne.”
Canutito watched con mucha atención as grampo removed it del hígado. Next grampo removed the milk gut, or ‘las tripitas’ as he called them. He cleaned them con agua de la acequia and he laid them con los riñones, el hígado y el corazón. Canutito gazed at them all and then he asked: “Grampo, ¿cómo se llamaban all of these things together?”
“They are called ‘las asaduras,’ m’hijo,” he said. “The word ‘to roast’ es ‘asar,’ in Spanish. So ‘las asaduras’ are ‘the roasted parts.’ ”
“Eso hace make sense, grampo,” Canutito said.
Grampo said to him, “M’hijo would you run over to the house y traerme un hacksaw para cortar el borrego into two parts to drain?”
“Sure, grampo,” Canutito said as he hopped on su bicicleta. He was eager to go pa’la cocina, grab el serruche and bring it back to grampo. He began to pedal his bike más y más rápido, as he rode por el caminito de tierra. De repente, the bicycle tire slipped en unas piedritas de gravel and before he knew it, Canutito found himself lying al lão del camino flat on his back.
Canutito struggled to pick himself up de la tierra. Tenía thorns en las manos y todas esas espinas really hurt. His ribs ached; estaban un poco bruised. He felt them para ver if any of them were broken. He touched su pancita, feeling his belly around las tripitas. When he was sure he could walk again, se subió en la baica otra vez.
He got to the house, agarró el hacksaw and rode back slowly. Cuando grampo saw him struggling, he asked him, “¿Qué te pasa, m’hijo?”
“Oh grampo,” he said. “I fell and I hurt todas mis asaduras!” Grampo smiled …
