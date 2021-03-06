Grampo Caralampio came into the house esa tarde shortly before que Canutito got home de la escuela. He had gone to the post office y había traído a whole stack of mail de la estafeta. La mayoría del correo was just the usual stuff como cobros and other junk mail. Pero one of the letters estaba marcada as “important” y era de la Oficina del Principal from Canutito’s school. He showed the envelope to Grama Cuca and he asked her: ¿Qué piensas que será, esta carta, Cuca?”
Grama Cuca turned the envelope over and over en sus manos y dijo: “Maybe it is una carta para decirnos que Canutito made el honor roll.” She opened the letter toda excitada per pronto la expresión en su cara changed. She looked up to Grampo Caralampio anxiosamente and said: “El director de la escuela seems to think que Canutito is in some kind of trouble,” she said. “Tenemos que ir a la escuela to discuss the problem con él en su oficina.”
As they were sitting there mirándose una al otro, they heard Canutito come in por la puerta de la cocina. “Come in here, m’hijo,” grama called out to him, still leyendo la carta del principal trying to figure out en qué clase de broma Canutito had gotten himself into allá en la escuela.
As Canutito came over y se sentó en la silleta next to them, grampo began: “M’hijo, we just got una carta del director de tu escuela. He seems to think que maybe you are hanging round con plebecita mala. “¿Es verdad?”
“What is plebecita mala, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“That means the bad kind of crowd, the wrong kind of kids. Have you been keeping compañía con la mala plebecita, m’hijo?”
“I don’t think so, grampo,” Canutito exclaimed, inocentemente. I just hang around con la plebecita in my classes y ellos no son malos.”
Grama Cuca stopped reading the letter y la puso en la mesa. She asked him, “M’hijo, dinos la verdad. Have you been writing on walls u otras cosas como parte de una de esas gangs? I know they like to tag everything para establecer su territorio.”
“Honest, grama,” Canutito protested. “I haven’t tagged anything. La única cosa that I’ve written on es en el cover de mi notebook.”
“Traime ese notebook,” grama said.
Canutito obediently went over y agarró su cuaderno from the pile of books que había traído, Grama Cuca scanned the notebook cover. Allí, en letras grandes, Canutito had clearly written “E.S.L.”
“I have seen esas letras,” she said evenly to grampo. “Son las initials de una de esas Los Angeles gangs.”
“M’hijo,” grampo said, “do you belong to the East Side Locos gang?
“I don’t think so, grampo,” Canutito said inocentemente.
“Entonces, ¿qué son las initials E.S.L., m’hijo,” grama asked toda nerviosa.
“Son las iniciales de mi clase, grama,” Canutito said. “Yo estoy tomando una clase to impove my English. La clase se llama E.S.L. es English as a Second Language.”
Grampo y grama felt un poco cheapeh for having asked. …
(Dedicado a mi buen amiga, la maestra jubilada de Santa Fe, Angie K.)
