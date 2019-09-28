Una mañanita del otoño, Canutito got up con los ojos full of lagañas. All of those whitish and greenish sleepies en los corners of his eyes kept him from being able to open them bien. He shuffled into the kitchen, limpiándose los sleepies de los rincones de sus ojos and yawning. He waddled de una manera muy strange.
“Buenos días le dé Dios, grama,” he greeted her en la cocina.
Grama Cuca glanced over to Canutito as he came into the kitchen trompezando. She smiled y luego dijo, “M’hijo, why are you wearing los zapatos trocãos?”
“What does ‘trocãos’ mean, grama?” Canutito asked her, looking hacia los pies.
“Trocãos means that your shoes are on the wrong feet, m’hijo,” grama said. Tienes el zapato that goes on the right foot en el pie izquierdo and you have the left shoe on your right foot. In the olden days, eso would have been a sure sign que ibas a cazar brujas.”
“Why would my wearing los zapatos al revés be a sign que voy a ir to hunt for witches, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“It isn’t just cuando usas los zapatos en las opposite feet que you are getting ready to hunt for brujas, m’hijo,” grama said. “También cuando you put on tu camisa y tus calzones inside out, es una indicación que you are going to hunt for witches.”
“Why would witch-hunters turn su ropa y sus zapatos al revés antes de ir a cazar brujas, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“It is so that las brujas won’t recognize them when they were coming, m’hijo,” grama said. “In fact, en los días de más antes people would also avoid calling their children por sus propios nombres porque las witches could put a spell of them si sabían sus nombres. They would give their children names opposite of how they looked. Por ejemplo they might call a un tall boy ‘shortie’ o le llamaban a un skinny boy ‘gordo’ or they might call a clumsy boy cosas como ‘slick’ o ‘sport’.”
“I guess que las brujas son muy smartes, aren’t they sneakies, grama?” Canutito asked.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grama replied. “Son murre. If you suspect que una persona es una bruja you never mention her name on Fridays porque that is the day cuando ellas puede oir todo and they will know that you are talking about them.”
“What can you do si haces suspect que una persona es una bruja?”
“Entonces, you cross your fingers de las dos manos and you say ‘cola-bruja, cola-bruja, cola-bruja’ three times y eso hace ward off the spell.”
“Con ese anti-witch saying y con mis zapatos y mi ropa al revés, I’ll be more than ready para ir a cazar brujas, grama,” Canutito said starting to walk hacia la puerta de la cocina. “I’m going to go catch un bonche de brujas ahora.”
“Bueno, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said, “pero just make sure que they don’t catch you first. If you see una owl, make sure to tell it ‘mañana me pides sal’ and whoever asks you to pass the salt to him or her at the dinner table was probably la bruja que estaba spying on you.”
“¡Ay Dios mío!” Canutito exclaimed, sentándose en la silla de la cocina. “Todo este witch business es muy complicão. You never know quién es una bruja anymore.”
As he was sitting there, Grampo Caralampio walked into the kitchen con una manotada de manzanitas verdes. He put his handful of little green apples on the table and said to Canutito, “M’hijo, pass me the salt.” Grama Cuca and Canutito stared at each other todos asustãos. Maybe las brujas were even más cerquita and smarter than they had realized…