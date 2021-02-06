Había mucha comocíon en la casa de los vecinos de grampo y grama. It seemed que una familia nueva had moved into the neighboring house en el otro field. Canutito was especially todo excitão because los new neighbors tenían a un hijo más o menos como de la misma age como él. He was dying to go over to meet their son de manera que después del almuerzo, Canutito crossed the stile over the fence sin ayudarle a Grama Cuca con los breakfast dishes. He was glad que había una escalerita para cruzar el cerco because he didn’t like it cuando he would get stuck en las púas del alambre; it was hard to get away del barbed wire. He hurried over adónde estaba el neighbor boy.
Canutito walked over to introduce himself con el vecinito. He was a pleasant sort of boy nomás que su cabello was all pelão arrápiz as if his hair had been cut con real dull scissors. Los mechones de su cabello stuck out every which way como the hair on the head de una troll doll. Lo que hizo al encounter un poco más strange también fue que el muchachito se presentó saying: “Hi, yo me llamo Guadalupe pero you can just call me Wally for short. ¿Y cómo te llamas tú?”
Canutito didn’t know qué responder. Pero he wondered, “What kind of a boy is named Guadalupe, which is a girl’s name, and how did he get Wally from Guadalupe? Canutito just stretched out la mano and said, “Yo me llamo Canutito. Bienvenido al neighborhood de nosotros.”
Los dos muchachitos looked as each other por unos minutos. Canutito thought que perhaps he would ask about the boy’s dad, so he asked him: “¿Quién es el señor?” He pointed over to the man sacando cajas de la troca next to the house.
Wally just looked at Canutito bien estraño and he replied: “Aquí no hay un señor. There is only one señor y él está en el cielo.”
Otra vez Canutito was taken aback. He didn’t quite know qué pensar del vecinito nuevo: He had a strange name, he had a weird haircut and he said que el único señor was in Heaven. Canutito felt uncomfortable standing allí sin decir nada. He wondered si el Wally also felt strange parão allí en silencio. Pero before he could think de algo para decir, Wally asked him: “Have you ever noticed que the words S-I-L-E-N-T y L-I-S-T-E-N tienen las mismas letras? Eso es porque algunos de nosotros are never silent and listen porque siempre estamos hablando. (He was probably thinking que Canutito hablaba mucho.)
Canutito stood there nomás shifting de un pie al otro; he felt un poco como que he was at the wrong place at the wrong tiempo. Gracias a Dios que just at that moment Grama Cuca called him del otro lão del cerco to go help her tender ropa on the laundry wire. He quickly said, “Mi grama me está llamando. Adiós.”
Wally just looked at him y le dijo, “Shalom. Peace be with you.”
Cuando llegó a la casa, Grama Cuca told him, “I just learned que los new neighbors are Jews de Jerusalén. Apenas ahora se mudaron to this country. Ellos tienen different customs de los de nosotros. I’m sure que vamos a aprender mucho de ellos.”
Canutito hung up the laundry en el alambre pensando que el Wally might be diferente que él pero that eventually iban a ser best friends. …
