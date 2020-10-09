Por fin, summer vacation estaba coming to a close! Canutito skipped into la cocina donde grampo y grama were sorting out seeds para sembrar flores en la yarda. Canutito rushed in bien contento cantando: “No more pencils, no more books! No more teachers’ dirty looks!” Entonces he paused and sang out again en español: “¡No más lápices ni libros nuestros. No más genios de los maestros!”
Grama Cuca looked up de donde estaba separando semillas to sow in her yard. She smiled cuando vio a Canutito so happy and she said: “I remember cuando yo estaba en la escuela. I used to be una porrista; yo era una cheerleader. She stood up con las manos en los hips and she said: “Mi cheer favorito era: ‘Firecracker, firecracker, boom, boom, boom. Firecracker, firecracker, boom, boom, boom. Los boys tienen muscles. Los teachers tienen brains. Nosotras, las shapey legs y ganamos el game!’ ”
Canutito smiled mientras que he had been watching Grama Cuca throwing sus hips back and forth como la Mae West cada vez que decía “Boom, boom, boom!” He laughed de ver a su grama acting como una porrista. He giggled, “Oh grama, I think que you just needed to get in touch con su inner cheerleader!”
Entonces Grampo Caralampio got up de donde estaba sorting out seeds and he ran about the room como si estuviera jugando con una basketball. “What I remember most de cuando yo estaba en la escuela was playing en los basketball tournaments. Yo era muy charpeh; I was so sharp que I never ever missed el basket. Todos los otros basketball players decían que yo era como el Wilt ‘the Stilt’ Chamberlain, except que él era más largo que yo. Yo estaba bien chaparrito so they used to call me ‘El Chapo’ for short.” Entonces, grampo tossed una make-believe air ball hacia el rincón de la cocina.
Canutito laughed de ver al grampo acting so silly so he said, “O grampo, I think que you are trying to get in touch con su inner Wilt Chamberlain!”
Grampo and grama smiled and then they stepped outside pa’la yarda to plant sus semillas de flores. Canutito stayed en la casa porque he wanted to watch su programa favorito en la televisión. It was called El Barrendero, which was a show about a street sweeper que siempre bailaba con la escoba as he swept the place. The actor en el programa era un comediante named Cantinflas. As he swept los pasillos with his broom, hacía wiggle sus hips from side to side y sus pantalones siempre estaban en danger of falling down.
After they had finished planting their flower seeds, grampo and grama came back inside todos cansados. Grama Cuca was too tired to cook dinner de manera que she just opened un jarrito de potted meat y comieron eso con craques. The potted meat and crackers tasted más suaves! After they had eaten, Grama Cuca was still tired de manera que Canutito offered to sweep the floor antes de acostarse a dormir.
Canutito was sweeping la cocina, still happy porque ya no había más escuela so he started dancing around con la escoba. Grampo Caralampio whispered to grama: “I think que Canutito is getting in touch con su inner Cantinflas.” …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.