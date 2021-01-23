Canutito estaba todo excited! En unos días it was going to be el 50th wedding anniversary de su grampo y su grama. Toda la mañana he thought de cosas buenas that he might make or bake para ellos para celebrar su jubileo matrimonial de oro. Canutito looked en el trastero for available ingredients pero no había much in that cupboard. He could only find un parquetito de Jell-O. He put back el little packet of Jell-O porque he was sure que su grama no tenía any bananas to put en él.
He looked further back en el cupboard and he saw una caja de graham crackers y un parquetito de marshmallows. He took out los bombones and the box de galletas graham and set them aside. Ahora if he could only find un poco de chocolate he could surprise a su grampo y a su grama con s’mores para dessert. De repente he remembered que su grama tenía a few chocolate bars en la refrigeradora. He began to assemble todos los ingredientes.
Just as he began to melt el chocolate arriba de la estufa, Grampo Caralampio y Grama Cuca came back in de la tienda de abarrotes where they had done their grocery shopping. They piled todos los shopping bags arriba de la mesa. Canutito could no longer contain su gusto so yelled over to them: “¡Grampo! ¡Grama! ¡Feliz aniversario!”
“Oh gracias, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca smiled back at him. Luego she asked him, “M’hijo, ¿qué estás haciendo there at the stove?”
“Estoy haciendo un special desert for your anniversary,” Canutito replied. As he stirred el chocolate fundido, he asked Grampo Caralampio, “Grampo, qué es su secret? How have you managed to stay casado con mi grama por cincuenta años?”
Grampo Caralampio sat down en una silleta cerca de la kitchen table. He thought por un momento y luego he replied, “¿Cómo fue que I was able to stay married con tu grama for 50 years? Well, I’ll tell you, los primeros 25 years eran los más dificultosos. Pero cuando completamos esos first veinte y cinco años, I took her back to Canjilón para visitar su a su familia since she had grown up allí. She was bien contenta! She was so happy porque hacía muchos años since she had seen a su familia.
Mientras que he stirred el chocolate en la estufa, Canutito asked grampo: “And how did you survive and stay married con ella por the next 25 years?”
Grampo Caralampio smiled todo sneaky y luego he replied: “Pues, I left your grama en Canjilón for 25 years y luego I went pa’trás to pick her up and bring her back pa’la casa! Y eso es como we’ve been married for 50 years!”
Canutito started laughing at lo que su grampo had told him. In fact he couldn’t stop riéndose. He fell en el suelo laughing and grabbing his sides. Al mismo tiempo he knocked over todos los ingredientes: el chocolate, los marshmallows y los Graham Crackers. “Oh man!” he exclaimed, still riéndose. I ruined todo! I was trying to make s’mores para dessert; pero ahora están por todo el suelo.
Grampo Caralampio began to laugh también. “¡Ay, m’hijo,” he said, “los s’mores están all over the floor and you are still laughing. One might say que tú estás all deS’MOREcido!
“Éste es the very best anniversary gift que you could have given us!” …
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.