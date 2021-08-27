Grama Cuca estaba un poco worried; she had received una carta from her sister Matilde en Canjilón. It seemed que ella estaba muy enferma. The letter said: Dear Hermanita, hoy tomo un lápiz en la mano to drop you unas cuántas lines. I hope que tú estés bien; as for me, gracias a mi Diosito que todavía estoy viva. I think though, que tengo calentura en los pies and I could sure use your help para quitármela.
Having a fever down in her feet no era una joking matter de manera que Grama Cuca quería ir a visitar a su hermana Matilde. El problema though, era que Grama Cuca needed someone to take care de todos sus animalitos. Todos los días she always fed tres pericos, dos truchitas, un gato, seis conejos y hasta a una urraca that came by todos los días. She was sure de que Grampo Caralampio could take care of the three parrots, the six rabbits and even feed the wayward magpie that came by every day. Pero el gato y las dos truchitas eran muy close to her heart de manera que necesitaban atención muy especial.
“I can take care del gato y des la truchitas, grama,” Canutito said to her. One cat and two little fishes no pueden ser too hard to handle. Besides, you all always telling me que tengo que tomar más responsibilidad en las cosas de la casa.”
Grama Cuca breathed un poco mejor after that de manera que se fue a Canjilón to bathe her sister’s feet con remojos de pies; that should relieve her foot fever. Canutito estaba más contento porque nomás llamaba: “Here kitty, kitty, kitty, kitty,” y el gato venía corriendo to him. Secretly Canutito tenía un nombre para el gatito. Le llamaba el “Fluffy.” Todos los días le daba Friskees to eat pero he always felt como que there was something missing en el cat food pero no sabía what it could be.
Las truchitas on the other hand, no tenían nada personality de manera que Canutito never gave them any names. Todo lo que hacían was to look back at him a través del vidrio en la fish bowl and they would open and close la boca como que no tenían anything to say. Canutito would feed them una poquita de fish food dos veces al día.
Una mañana after he had fed al gato, Canutito went a asistir a las truchitas. It was then que se dio cuenta que no había any fish food left. He was todo worried porque no quería que Grama Cuca should come back de Canjilón and find a las truchitas todas skinny and starving to death. He looked en el trastero para ver if he might substitute otra cosa for fish food. He looked detrás de los jarros y las cajas but there was nothing.
Canutito found un jarro de tuna pero he reasoned que if he fed that can de atún to the little fish, it would be como si he had turned them both into cannibals by having them eat their own kind. He had to think de algotra cosa to feed them. De repente he spotted una caja de corn flakes en el pantry. Los corn flakes eran flates como la fish food de manera que las truchitas could probably swallow them. It would be mejor que morirse de hambre.
He went to the fish bowl y echó un small pinch de corn flakes a las truchitas to eat. Pero – alas – on the following morning, las dos little fish estaban floating belly-up en el agua, bien muertas. Canutito pulled them out of the water y las puso en el counter por un momento. Suddenly el gato jumped arriba del tocadero and swallowed them up en dos por tres. When Grama Cuca came back home, el gato looked muy contento and suspiciously well-fed. She also found unos corn flakes flotando en el agua …
