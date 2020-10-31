Esa Saturday morning Canutito was sitting en la mesa de la cocina practicando sus cursive letters. No le gustaba el alphabet en longhand pero quería tener buen handwriting. He stuck su lengüita between his teeth, tratando de concentrar making sus letras. He kept stopping cada ratito para hacer erase con su borrador and drawing las letras otra vez. Grama Cuca noticed que estaba struggling y vino a la mesa to see what the matter was.
She came over a ver por qué Canutito no podía escribir bien en longhand. It was just then que se dio cuenta that Canutito was writing con su mano izquierda. “No wonder,” she began, “que no puedes escribir bien; you are writing with your left hand.” She took his pencil and put in en su mano derecha, saying: “There.”
Without thinking, Canutito once again took su lápiz out of his right hand y lo puso en su mano izquierda.” Grama Cuca looked at him and she remarked: “I never noticed before, m’hijo, que tú eres un left-hander.”
“I’ve always used mi left hand para todo, grama!” Canutito exclaimed. “Yo uso mi left hand para comer, para escribir y hasta para jugar a basketball.”
“It is so strange que yo nunca me había dado cuenta; I had never noticed it before,” grama said. “Cuando yo estaba en la Escuela de las Hermanas, the nuns never used to let us write with our left hands. Si nos pescaban writing with our left hands, they used to whack our fingers con una rula.”
“Why were the nuns so against you children writing with your left hands, grama?” Canutito asked her. “No es un crime escribir no la mano izquierda.”
“To the nuns, it was,” Grama Cuca said. “Las Hermanas used to call it ‘la Mano del Diablo.’ If we wrote con la left hand, they thought que íbamos a grow up to be bad people como murderers or terroristas porque we were using ‘the Devil’s Hand.’ ”
“How did las Hermanas determine eso, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Cuando yo estaba en la escuela,” grama said, “todos las prayers were said in Latin. En latín, the words para ‘right’ and ‘left’ eran ‘dextra’ y ‘sinextra.’ Si éramos right-handed, entonces we were dexterous, pero si escribíamos con la left hand, entonces éramos sinister, or evil.”
“Entonces, si yo escribo con mi mano sinestra, does that mean que soy evil?” Canutito asked as he let out un spook laughter como un Dracula.
“I wouldn’t say that, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “Una vez I read que left-handed people son muy creative porque están usando una parte diferente de sus brains. El mismo artículo también said que left-handed people live eight to 10 years longer que las personas que son right-handed.”
“Wow, entonces I’m going to live para siempre como un vampire!” Canutito exclaimed, flapping sus brazos como si estuviera volando.
“Bueno, Drácula,” grama said, pero ahora tienes que hacer practice tu penmanship even si es con tu mano sinestra.”
Canutito sat down otra vez a practicar sus letras cursivas, smiling to himself con un sinister grin en la cara ...
