Esa mañana toda la catechism class estaba bien excited. El Padre Rafael had just announced to them que el archbishop of Santa Fe himself iba a venir a la clase to help prepare them para su first Holy Communion. La catechism teacher estaba tan excitada que it seemed por un momento como que she was going to jump out of her skin. She decided to review todas las cuestiones en el libro con los estudiantes.
She began con el Baltimore Catechism and took it from there. She asked them: “Who made you?” Los estudiantes en coro responded: “Dios no hizo.” Then she asked them: “Why did God make you?” They replied: “Dios no hizo para amarlo y servirlo.” Then she asked them: “If God made you to love him and serve him, ¿dónde está Dios?” Rápidamente todos respondieron: “God is everywhere.”
La maestra del catecismo hizo relax un poco. She felt como que los estudiantes would do well con el arzobispo de Santa Fe. For the next few weeks, toda la iglesia se preparó para la venida del archbishop: They trimmed las hierbas all around the church y pintaron las puertas y limpiaron toda la yarda. Las mujeres del altar society put flores al rededor del altar and everything looked todo festivo.
Por dos semanas the church choir practiced todos los himnos viejos y clásicos para hacer “un joyful noise ante el Señor.” Por todas partes en el pueblecito, people could hear “¡Santo, Santo, Santo!” being sung hasta por los pájaros. Al fin the archbishop himself vino al pueblecito. He found a todos los muchachitos wearing pantalones negros y camisas blancas. The girls, on the other hand, wore túnicos bien frilly and they looked como las butterflies.
Cuando el arzobispo walked into the church, todos se pararon, standing very straight. Unfortunately, para ellos, the archbishop started questioning the kids starting con Filimotas, who never paid any attention en la clase de catecismo. Filimotas tried to hide sus manos caspudas behind him (his hands were always filthy).
El arzobispo looked at Filimotas and asked him: “M’hijo, what is the first thing que tú haces en la mañana?” Everyone knew que the answer era “I pray,” pero Filimotas, quien estaba un poco self-conscious de sus manos filthies, replied: “I wash my hands.” El arzobispo just rolled sus ojos hacia el cielo. — Wrong answer! The teacher lowered her eyes.
Ahora, el arzobispo stood in front de Canutito. He said: “En el ‘Our Father’ we ask a Dios to ‘forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.’ ¿Qué quiere decir la palabra “trespass”? (Todos sabían que Canutito would get the answer right porque él era el “most smartest” de todos ellos).
Canutito stood up and he said: “Vuestra Señoría archbishop, outside de la iglesia we have been cleaning up la yarda por dos semanas. Now it is free de hierbas and we even put up signs que dicen ‘No Trespassing’ so that people won’t step en el zacatito. De manera que “forgive us our trespasses así como nosotros perdonamos a los que hacen trespass against us,’ probably means ‘Keep off our grass as we also keep off your grass’. Eso quiere decir que we should not go around caminando en la yarda de Dios, trampling down his grass.
El Arzobispo was shocked! He had never heard una interpretación del ‘Our Father’ quite como ésa. He said: “M’hijo, I believe que you are ready para hacer tu primera Comunión!” Canutito estaba contento. …
