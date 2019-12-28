Había sido un very long day. Canutito had gone over to the river en ese día in order to cool off sus pies en el agua de la acequia. He spotted a tree close to the irrigation ditch y fue a sentarse en la sombra del árbol. There was no one else around por millas y millas so Canutito felt bien a gusto just sitting there with his feet in the water. Just as he was about to lean back en el árbol, oyó un ruido that came del otro lão del árbol. He peered to the other side of the tree adónde había oído the strange noise and there, vio a una viejita all dressed en un túnico largo y negro.
Canutito gazed at her con sospecho; he had only seen mujeres wearing long black dresses en los libros. Usually such ladies eran brujas. His suspicions were confirmed cuando vio que la mujer was murmuring something as she blended unas hierbas in a little pot. Ahora estaba sure that she was a witch.
“Come closer, m’hijo,” la curandera said sin mirarlo. Canutito wondered how she knew que estaba allí without looking up. “¿Qué estás haciendo aquí?”
“I was trying to cool off mis patas en el agua del río,” Canutito said and he swiftly pulled on sus medias over his feet.
“Yo soy una curandera, m’hijo,” the old lady said, still mezclando sus herbs en la ollita. “Right now estoy grinding down esta rosa de Castilla into a powder so that I can use it para curar sore throats.”
“That is so cool! You used dried Castilian roses to cure gargantas.” Canutito said por debajo. “¿Qué es esa strange-looking root allí by your foot?”
“Ésa raíz se llamba ‘oshá’,” la curandera said. “I boil it arriba de la estufa in the wintertime para que no me dén resfríos.”
“Can that oshá really ward off head colds?” Canutito said her.
“Sí m’hijo,” dijo la curandera. “And not only that, pero if you ever sleep outside, by putting oshá en tu bolsa, las culebras no entran en tu bedroll.”
“Really!” Canutito cooed. “Si duermo allá afuera, la oshá root in my pocket hace prevent a las snakes from coming into mi camita de campo.” Y luego he added, “I guess that you really know muchas cosas. I bet que you can heal just about anything.” When he looked up, la curandera nomás estaba meneando la cabeza.
“Ay m’hijo,” she said gently to him, still shaking her head. “Yo te puede curar, pero sólo Dios te puede sanar,” la curadera said.
“¿Qué es la diferencia between ‘curar’ and ‘sanar’? Canutito asked her.
“ ‘Curar’ means to cure; that means que I can treat you con hierbas y raíces medicinales to make you feel better pero ‘sanar’ means to heal the spirit adentro de tí; para eso I need to offer prayers to God. El cuerpo must to cured, pero el espíritu must be healed.”
Canutito estaba todo impressed con la sabiduría de la curandera. He knew though, that such wisdom only came to her después de años y años de práctica.
“Do you need help con algo, m’hijo?” la curandera le preguntó.
“I was just trying to cool down,” Canutito told her quitándose los zapatos otra vez.
“Entonces, fill this pot con aqua del río, m’hijo,” la curandera instructed him. When Canutito had put agua en la olla, la curandera dropped a handful of hierba buena into in. “Ahora bebe del agua con hierba buena,” she said. Canutito said, “Gracias que me dijo to drink it; I was going to put my feet into it to get remojos de pies …”
