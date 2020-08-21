It was now a mediados de abril and Canutito was starting to worry. Pronto it would be el tiempo de tomar los tests que venían at the end of the school year. Canutito estaba apenão because he still wasn’t very good en matemáticas. Numbers were still algo muy difícil para él. He sat en la cocina mirando su homework pero without doing nada. He sighed y cuando grampo heard his suspiro, he asked him: “Qué te pasa, m’hijo?”
“¡Ay grampo!” Canutito replied. “I’m not a very good thinker; yo no puedo figurar las cosas like other people. I believe que yo no soy muy logical.”
“One thing que la vida has taught me, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio began, “es que cada problema contains su solution somewhere adendro del problem.”
“Can you give me un ejemplo, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“Pus, chur, m’hijo,” grampo said pausing un poquito a pensar. Then he asked him: “¿Cuál es el palo más loco?”
Canutito stared at him por un momentito and then he translated into English: “Which wood is the most loco?”
“Think, m’hijo,” grampo proded and he repeated: “¿Cuál es el palo más loco? Remember que la answer is always contained en la pregunta.”
Canutito repeated la pregunta again: “¿Cuál es el palo más loco?” Then he said: “Which wood is the most loco? Locote means the most loco.” He paused and then he exclaimed: “I got it! It is the oak — el ocote — because in the Spanish de aquí we call it locote or the most crazy!”
“Now you’re starting to think bien, m’hijo,” grampo praised him. “In order to understand a la gente de esta parte de New Mexico, you have to know cómo pensar in two languages a la misma vez.”
“Cuando yo estaba en la escuela,” Grama Cuca chimed in, sentándose en una silla, we learned un poema about overcoming los challenges de la vida. Tu grampo learned it in Spanish. The poem iba así:
“Someone had said that it couldn’t be done, but he, with a chuckle, replied: ‘Maybe it couldn’t, but he would be one who wouldn’t say so till he tried.’ So he buckled right in with a bit of a grin on his face; if he worried, he hid it. He startled to sing as he tackled the thing that couldn’t be done — and he did it!”
“In Spanish, it goes like this,” said grampo: “Alguien le dijo: ‘¡No puede hacerse!’ Mas él, con sonrisa, clamó: Que quizá no podría, mas él no sería, y haciéndole fuerza, logró. Comenzó a trabajar, sonriendo al tratar, enfrentando sin pena ninguna. Comenzó a cantar, ‘l imposible a lograr, y cumplió con su grande fortuna.’ ”
“I think I will try it in Spanglish,” Canutito smiled and he started to combine dos idiomas de una vez: “Someone had said: ‘¡No se puede hacer!’ mas él con un chuckle replied: ‘Que falta no pueda correr la carrera but no iba a decir till he tried.’ So he buckled right in como un fiel porcuspín with a smile en su cara he did it. Comenzó a sonreir y a la vez acomplir l’imposible y pronto he did it!”
“Yours is the best one!” grampo exclaimed. Ese es el power of Spanglish!” …
