Una tarde Canutito returned home de la escuela, algo apenão. Grama Cuca noticed que estaba un poco worried y pensativo so she asked him: “¿Qué te pasa, m’hijo? ¿Por qué tienes la cara más larga que la Cuaresma?”
“I’ve got a long face because we had un job fair en la escuela hoy, grama,” he answered. “Muchas personas vinieron over to school and told us all about their jobs and careers. They told us all about todas clases de cosas que podíamos ser after we got out of school. Ahora no sé si quiero ser un firefighter, un lawyer, un doctor o un priest. Quedé todo confused.”
“You’re still cualquier mococito, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca told him. “Todavía comes greve blanco. Tú tienes all the time in the world para decidir lo qué quieres ser; ya sea un bombero, un abogado, un doctor o un sacerdote. As you grow older, you may even decide que vas a querer ser una cosa completamente diferente from all of these. Ésa es una de las cosas más interesantes de la vida; you never know lo que el destino will bring you. Todo es un game of chance.”
“I’m pretty good con las lumbres, y me gusta averiguar y experimentar con las medicinas y también me gusta rezar,” Canutito answered. “And since I like to play with fire and argue and experiment with medicines and pray, pensé que these would be the best career choices para mí.”
“I remember que cuando yo estaba en la escuela, jugábamos un game para ver cómo we were going to end up en la vida,” grama said. “We used to point to all the buttons on our clothes y mientras que apuntábamos a los botones, decíamos: “Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief, doctor, lawyer, Indian chief. The whole point es que everything in life is a game of chance or a choice that we make y nunca sabemos lo que el futuro nos va a traer en la vida, m’hijo.”
Canutito thought por un momento y tradujo todo en su mente: “Rico, pobre, mendigo, ladrón, doctor, licenciado o jefe aboriginal; no, ninguno de esos choices me gusta mucho, grama,” Canutito remarked.
“En los olden days, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca went on, “Había una canción que cantaba la Doris Day que iba ansina: “When I was just a little boy I asked my mother, ‘What shall I be? Will I be handsome? Will I be rich?’ Here’s what she said to me: ‘Qué será, será; whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. Qué será, será; whatever will be, will be.”
Canutito’s mind was always working de manera que tomó la canción de la Doris Day y tradujo: “Cuando era niño yo aquí, yo a mi madre le pregunté: ‘¿seré yo guapo, o rico al fin? — Ella me dijo así: Qué será, será; whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. Qué será, será; whatever will be, will be.”
As they were still sitting allí en la cocina, Grampo Caralampio came in de asistir los animales. He heard them hablando so he said: “Yo pensé que algún día yo iba a ser un handsome actor o un jet pilot o un astronauta en la luna, pero cuando me enamoré de su grama, todas esas plans volaron por la ventana. Ahora estoy pobre, pero contento. I’m not rich in money pero estoy rico en mi familia. Canutito smiled …
