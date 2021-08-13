¡Canutito estaba muy triste! The reason he was so sad era porque no podía hallar a su perrito. This had been el segundo perro that he had lost. Primero, había perdido a ‘La Chara’, pero she was already old. Ya tenía 70 years en años humanos. Pero su perrito blanco was just a puppy.
His puppy se llamaba ‘Elvis’ y le gustaba aullar every time that Canutito sang: “Tú no eres más que un perro, crying all the time. Tú no eres más que un perro and you ain’t no friend of mine.” Le gustaba cantar “You ain’t nothing but a Hound Dog” y escuchar al Elvis howling right along con él. Pero ahora, el cachorro was either stolen or carried off por un gavilán y Canutito estaba triste.
When Grampo Caralampio came into la cocina esa mañana, he sat down en la silleta and he announced: “El vecino Walfredo just told me que su gata just had a litter de nueve gatitos and he wanted to know si queríamos uno de ellos. Canutito raised his head para escuchar what grampo was saying. He hadn’t thought en una camada de gatitos.
He had never thought about having un gato como un mascota, pero a cat just might make just as nice of a pet como los perros. The problem was though, que Canutito no podía pensar en un buen nombre to give him. Luckily, Grama Cuca told him que maybe he should wait para nombrar al gatito until he actually picked unos de toda la camada de gatitos; then it would be easier to decide.
Toda la tarde Canutito watched cartoons on TV trying to see si no hallaba un gato famoso after whom he could name his cat. Primero he watched “Felix the Cat” pero he decided que el gato laughed way too much for his own good y no era nada sincero. Next he watched el “Top Cat” con su amigo ‘Benny’, mientras que cantaba: “Top Cat, the indescribable leader of the pack …” pero he didn’t ring true tampoco. Next se puso a ver a los ratones “Pixie and Dixie”. El gato ‘Mr. Jinx’ les rompía and as he chased them, les gritaba: “I hate you meeses to pieces!” Canutito decided que el “Mr. Jinx” era muy violento and he didn’t want a violent cat.
Al día siguiente, Canutito and Grampo Caralampio walked to the home of their neighbor Walfredo para ver a los nueve gatitos ricienes nacidos. Canutito picked up the newborn kitties, primero a uno y luego al otro. Todos estaban bien cute-itos pero uno de ellos era the runt of the liter. Este enano de la camada parecía que he was nearly dead. Canutito looked down at him y dijo: “Éste; this is the one I want.”
Canutito carried the kitten home en sus brazos. Siendo que el gatito tenía un moustache negro on his upper lip, Canutito thought que he might name him “Bigotes”. He took al gatito down hacia la acequiecita and he took una copita with him also. He dipped the little cup into the water of the ditch, and he said: “Ego te bautizo in nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti,” just as he had heard the priest say whenever he baptized babies en la iglesia.
When he brought al gatito back home, Grama Cuca was waiting for him con una fiestecita de biscochitos y Kool-Aid. She asked him: “¿Cómo se llama tu gatito, m’hijo, — ahora que está baptized?”
“El gatito se llama ‘Lázaro’, grama,” he replied. “Jesus brought him back de entre los muertos and since he was almost dead, I knew “Lazarus” would be a good name para él …
