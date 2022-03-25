It had been un bueno, pero buen invierno. Gracias a toda esa snow and now, thanks to all of that rain, it was promising to be una primavera de las mejores. Las verdolagas y los quelites were already popping up de la tierra with the coming of spring. Canutito marveled at how those sprouts de purselaine and lamb’s quarters covered the earth con toda su greenery.
Canutito was remembering los últimos tres años when it had been tan seco que not even las hierbas had grown. He was remembering cómo the very weeds had withered sin lluvia. El viento would come y soplaba la tierra, and then it blew away the dust. La gente had been so desperate que no sabía qué hacer. Todos rezaban por nothing short of a miracle to help them.
In those days, Grampo Caralampio was trying to think up todas clases de cosas to make it rain. Uno de sus amigos had told him que por mil pesos he could hire a alguien que viniera to seed the clouds sobre sus dos acres. La persona would fly en un aeroplanito con chonques de dry ice, dropping them sobre las nubes above his property and it would rain solamente allí. Pero after spending a thousand bucks, Grampo Caralampio found out que no era más que un publicity scam. The only thing que había agarrão eran unos camachos grandes en la cabeza when the chunks de hielo le pegaron right on his noggin.
Grampo Caralampio had lost toda esperanza que iba a volver a llover that he started praying oraciones a Santa Rita because she was Santa Patrona de los Casos Imposibles. He would walk about allá afuera looking up at the clouds, singing: “Salve Santa Rita; Salve, bella Aurora. De los imposibles eres vencedora.” (Hail, Holy Rita; Hail, beautiful Dawn. Most impossible cases you vanquish all and one). Soon he would return home todo desafucião because it was taking Santa Rita so long. The problem con pedirles ayuda a los santos is that they had to ir a contar con Dios primero and then they could only act solamente si Dios les decía que sí. A veces prayer was very time-consuming.
Un día Canutito suggested to grampo que en algunos lugares, los Indios Moquis would do a rain dance para que lloviera. He asked him: “Grampo, no sabe Usted cómo hacer un rain dance para que las nubes hagan release their moisture?”
Grampo Caralampio thought por un momento. Finally he said: “Chanza que si tocamos música en la vitrola, the music on the record-player will inspire us to do a rain dance. Primero he played el Hokey-Pokey pero no era muy apropiado. Next, tocó un chotís pero it didn’t seem to be music to make rain tampoco. Finally he played La Raspa. He began moving his feet pa’trás y pa’delante as the music went tarán-tarán, tarán, ta-ta-ra-ra-rán, tarán; tarán-tarán, tarán, ta-ta-ra-ra-rán, tarán.
Grampo invitó al Canutito to come over y que bailara con él. Soon they were dancing a todo mariachi all over the place.
Canutito wasn’t sure si La Raspa era un rain dance pero it sure was a lot of fun. Después de bailar, both of them fell on the floor riéndose. Suddenly they heard thunder and — wouldn’t you know it? Comenzó a caer agua allá afuera …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.