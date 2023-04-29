I’m gonna refrain from Aggie jokes today, because nothing has been funny at New Mexico State University in the past year.

(Also because my wife, an Aggie who can sing the fight song, will smother me with a pillow if I go for the cheap shot.)

So, here it is. All is not lost, Pistol Pete and Pistola Paula. In the midst of perhaps the worst 12 months in school history, buds of good news are popping through at Aggieville. Incredibly, the seeds were germinated on, yes, the internet, where something called NMSU Global is beginning to take hold.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you