On March 13, which feels like a year ago, the pipe and drape contractor was scheduled to set up for the annual Santa Fe Home Show.
It was a sold-out show. Vendors were poised to descend. The spots for the kids LEGO contest were filled.
But the day before, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association canceled the event. It was not an easy decision, but when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered schools closed March 12, the show’s fate was sealed.
Late last week, the association’s board of directors voted to cancel the annual Haciendas — A Parade of Homes in August and its golf tournament in June. With those actions, all non-dues revenue for 2020 is gone.
So what, you might think: It’s a membership organization for which people pay annual dues. True, but dues only make up 30 percent of the group’s operating revenue.
It is dire straits for the group and far worse than the crisis I inherited when I became the executive officer in October 2008, 30 days after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, an event that brought on the collapse of the national homebuilding industry that lasted in Santa Fe for a decade.
The irony is that local homebuilders, so far, have not skipped a beat. Construction remains at full speed in Santa Fe. Virtually every contractor is busy and projects are progressing — unlike builders in states like New York, which have completely shut down construction until at least mid-May. Santa Fe builders are considered essential businesses and are helping our local economy limp along.
The recent Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association board meeting was apparently pretty heated because many of Santa Fe’s best builders count on the Parade of Homes to sustain their businesses. Many wanted to gamble on a flat curve by August. It was not an easy decision, but it was the right one.
The August event is always timed around the Santa Fe Indian Market, when the city is packed with tourists. But when the Indian Market decided to cancel, the writing was on the wall.
Unlike the annual spring home show, which caters almost exclusively to locals, the Parade of Homes, like Indian Market and the Santa Fe Opera (which has yet to decide on its season) invites the world to Santa Fe to experience our great events. In communities that invite the world to congregate, coming from who knows where, the stakes are quite a bit higher.
The board is contemplating the idea of a “virtual” tour, which is not impossible to imagine. But that imagining is so far removed from business as usual that the prospect seems daunting.
Fortunately, perhaps, the association has a new executive officer, Miles Conway, who has been on the job for two weeks. Welcome to crisis management, Miles. Instead of figuring out how to make a traditional Parade of Homes happen, which is a huge endeavor, Conway gets to make it up as he goes along.
The Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association has established itself as a significant contributor to the vibrancy of our local economy. It cannot afford to fail. Membership is open to virtually any business that touches anything to do with construction.
Keeping this local association viable is a worthwhile investment. If you are providing products or services to builders, consider joining. It’s a way to support the industry and your livelihood.
