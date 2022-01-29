Buddy Roybal’s life story uncoils like a Frank Capra feel-good movie — local boy makes good; hard work vanquishes hardship; nice guys finish first.
It all seems a little unreal, this being 2022 and not 1942. But the Buddy Roybal Story is as authentic as the sound in his voice as he talks about the reason he always shows up first when it’s time for a community event or need.
“I learned a long time ago,” says the Santa Fe businessman. “The more I gave, the more I got back.”
What a concept.
I’ve long been a little fascinated by Cervantes “Buddy” Roybal, the 75-year-old Santa Fe paint store owner who rises at 4 a.m. every morning, still works about 60 hours a week and spices his off hours by serving on volunteer boards that in one way or 100 ways, make the city a little bit better and brighter.
He’s far from alone in such altruism. It’s an amazing town that way. I tell people my favorite night of the year is this newspaper’s 10 Who Made a Difference recognition dinner, because the people honored for their volunteerism and dedication renew hope in a world pounded by, well, the human condition. And as someone who has served on the selection committee, I can tell you it’d be easy to do a 15 Who or a 20 Who or a 30 Who every single year.
There’s still a lot of good in the world.
Still, Roybal came to mind again Wednesday when he helped celebrate a successful effort to replace the aging benches on the Plaza. With his wife Irene, the Chamber of Commerce and some city funds, it got done in a way that paid homage to the original bench-installment effort in years gone by. These new babies look exactly like the old ones — whew! — but are constructed of poured aluminum that should lessen the need for maintenance.
It’s a small thing. But a big thing.
The Roybals are no buddies-come-lately to beautification; they’ve also organized volunteer painting efforts on the Plaza and beyond, including bridges.
“Just being involved … if I live in a city, I want the city to look good, feel good,” he says by way of explanation.
More on that in a minute. But if it were just about good works and good deeds with Roybal, it’d be one thing. But the whole story is just as important for a guy who took over Coronado Paint and Decorating 36 years ago, perhaps with more gumption than good sense. He says he was underfunded and struggling when he first started out, even making ends meet by renting out his house and living in a small dwelling behind he store. The place had a shower and a microwave and little else.
The first big job he got, at the city’s convention center, may have been more than he could handle. He had to borrow money just to buy the carpet needed to execute the work.
“It’s the American dream to be your own boss, but it’s hard,” he says. “I appreciate people who start their own business.”
Through the years, his business grew, helped by a grim — or is it joyful? — determination to make things happen. I don’t know what Roybal’s bank account says, but he’s doing pretty well; he owns 17 classic cars of all shapes and sizes, rife with Mustangs and Corvettes and Buicks of yesteryear. Of all the many projects he supports, it’s clear the classic car show just off the Plaza on the Fourth of July during the Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast is a passion. Like a lot of us, he can’t wait for its return.
But there are a lot of projects that need attention. With the Plaza benches restored and pretty and welcoming, Roybal is trying to drum up support to do something about Cerrillos Road, the oft-troubled spine of the city that defies easy answers. His vision is pretty simple: He’d like to organize an effort among different firms in the city that could take on areas along Cerrillos that need beautification. Create a contest; get people involved; make it a community thing.
“Cerrillos just looks so bad,” says Roybal, who drives it every day.
We’ll see how his idea turns out, but the suspicion is if something happens, he’ll have a hand in pushing it forward. Roybal knows most of the power players in town, from the mayor to his fellow business people. He’s one of those guys who has a tapeworm for action and knows how to dial up the right folks.
“The satisfaction is not for me,” he says. “It’s just to be able to accomplish something. If it doesn’t happen, you just work harder.”
You’d hear something like that in a Frank Capra script in the old black-and-white movies. Buddy Roybal feels like a character in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington or It’s a Wonderful Life. The skeptic in me worries it’s too good to be true. It’s not.
Part of our conversation turned to the content in the newspaper: Roybal has an idea for a good-news column The New Mexican ought to run. He thinks there are a lot of things to celebrate about the city; things we’re missing; things we ought to write about.
Hell, he might be right. The more you give, the more you get back.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.