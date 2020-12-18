Una tardecita Canutito wandered into el cuarto frío where Grama Cuca kept los cotones y las fresadas del invierno. He liked this cold room porque siempre podía hallar pilas y pilas de jackets and blankets to jump on. Pero that evening, Canutito found grama sitting en un corner del cuarto reading de un old textbook.
“What are you reading, grama?” he asked, plopping down en el rincón by her.
Grama looked up por un momento and then, — en un strange language — she said: “Benedictus qui intelleget cur natus sit.” She smiled y tradujo: “Bendito el que comprende por qué nació.”
“Blessed be he who understands why he was born.” Canutito repeated en inglés. Y luego preguntó, “Grama, ¿qué quiere decir eso?”
“It is a sentence que hallé in this old Latin text. It means que todas las personas tienen una razón to be alive; nadie — not a single one de nosotros — is a mistake. We just have to discover la razón por qué mi Tatita Dios put us aquí on Earth.”
“That is pretty good, grama,” Canutito said, después de pensar un poco. I wonder quién era la persona who came up con esa sentence?”
“Era uno de los old Latin philosophers, m’hijo,” grama said. Esos great thinkers were always wondering por qué las cosas son como son.”
“Gee, I wonder ¿por qué nací yo?” Canutito muttered softly.
“You were born to help me y a tu grampo in our old age, m’hijo,” grama said, as she stroked el cabello del niño fondly. If your mom hadn’t had you, entonces there would not have been nadie a quien criara yo to keep us company ahora que estamos viejos. And now es tu turn de hacer take care de nosotros.”
“I understand that pero, what I want to know, grama, is this: Tengo yo un higher purpose para mi vida when I am older? Maybe I’ll be un astronaut or un alligator wrestler o un medicine man. Perhaps I will discover the cure para el cáncer that took my mom cuando yo era un baby. No hay límites a lo que puedo hacer; the sky’s the limit. Falta que I will walk en la luna o debajo del ocean.”
“You’re right, m’hijo; tienes razón,” Grama Cuca said. “You can be cualquiera cosa que you set your mind to be and I would be muy proud de tí pero todo lo que quiero en esta vida is for you to be happy and safe and que seas una buena persona.”
“¿Cómo puedo ser una buena persona, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“It is easy, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “No dijas mentiras, no robes, no insultes, no acuses falsamente, honra a tus mayores, — you know, las cosas ordinarias.”
“You mean, by keeping Los Diez Mandamientos de Moisés?” he asked her. “Aren’t they un poco old-fashioned and out of date?”
“Not at all, m’hijo,” grama said. “Los Diez Mandamientos son para siempre; they are timely and timeless también.”
All night long Canutito soñió que era un dragon slayer flying en el aire y comiendo dulces de chocolate y manzanitas verdes while he discovered planetas nuevas. Tuvo muchos strange dreams pero when he woke up en la mañana, he was dreaming que he was a good daddy to his kids. Recordó smiling …
